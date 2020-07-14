NSCL Delhi Recruitment 2020: Apply for 220 Management Trainee, Diploma Trainee and Other Trainee Posts Across India @indiaseeds.com from today

NSCL Recruitment 2020: National Seed Corporation Limited (NSCL) has started online application process for the post of Assistant (Legal), Management Trainee, Senior Trainee, Diploma Trainee, Trainee, and Trainee Mate from today i.e. 14 July 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NSCL Recruitment 2020 on or before 04 August 2020 on official website i.e. indiaseeds.com.

A total of 220 vacancies are available for its Corporate Office (New Delhi), Regional / Area Offices and Farms (located all over India).

NSCL Trainee Notification Download Notification PDF

NSCL Trainee Online Application Link

Important Dates

Commencement of online registration of application by candidate - 14 July 2020

Last Date of Online Application - 04 August 2020

Last date for online application fee payment - 04 August,2020

NSCL Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 220

Assistant (Legal) Grade 1 – 3 Posts

Management Trainee

Production – 16 Posts

Horticulture - 1 Post

Marketing – 7 Posts

HR – 2 Posts

Agriculture Engineer – 4 Posts

Civil Engineer - 1 Post

Quality Control – 2 Posts

(Materials Management) - 3 Posts, (a) Logistics -1 (b) Certification & Packing Material (CPM) -01 (c) Agro Chemicals - 0l

Senior Trainee

Agriculture – 29 Posts

(Agriculture) - Plant Protection (PP) - 3 Posts

Horticulture - 1 Post

Marketing - 10 Posts

HR – 5 Posts

Logistics – 5 Posts

Quality Control – 1 Post

Accounts - 5 Posts

Diploma Trainee

Agriculture Engineering - 4 Posts

Electrical – 3 Posts

Trainee

Agriculture – 18 Posts

Marketing – 17 Posts

Agriculture Stores – 6 Posts

Purchase - 2 Posts

Technician – 27 Posts

Stores Engineering – 9 Posts

Stenographer – 13 Posts

Quality Control – 3 Posts

Data Entry Operator – 3 Posts

Accounts - 6 Posts

Trainee Mate – 3 Posts

Salary:

Assistant (Legal) Grade-I - Rs. 22000-77000/- Rs. 22000/ Rs. 4t t4 Rs. 5500

Management Trainee Consolidated stipend including DA during training period of Rs. 474801- per month

Sr./Diploma Trainee - Consolidated stipend including DA during training period of Rs. 26114l- per month

Trainee - Consolidated stipend including DA during training period of Rs. 201791- per month

Trainee Mate (Agri.) - Consolidated stipend including DA during training period of Rs. 195861- per month

Eligibility Criteria for Management Trainee, Diploma Trainee and Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Assistant Legal – Degree in Law. One year experience of handling legal matters in a reputed organisation or with experienced Advocate. Knowledge of Computer (MS Office) shall be desirable. The departmental candidates who are law graduates working in the next below post for two years having aptitude to work in Legal Department will also be considered on merits, along with others

Management Trainee – B.Sc in relevant field plus MBA in relevant field or M.Sc in relevant field

Senior Trainee – B.Sc in relevant field plus MBA in relevant field OR PG Degree/M.Sc/MBA in relevant field

Diploma Trainee – 3 year Diploma in relevant field

Trainee – B.Sc. (Agri.) with minimum 600%* marks from recognised University. Knowledge of Computer (MS Office) is mandatory

Trainee (Human Resource) - Graduate with minimum 60% marks from recognised University with knowledge of MS-Office and computer typing with speed of 30 WPM in English. Knowledge of Hindi typing (25 WPM) is desirable. In case a candidate does not possess Hindi typing at the time of selection, they have to pass the examination of Hindi typing during the course of training period

Trainee (Technician) - ITI certificate in relevant trade with minimum 60% marks and one year trade apprenticeship training in any industry and passed NAC Examination conducted by National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT)

Trainee (Stores) - Engineering Three years Diploma in Agriculture Engineering / Mechanical Engineering with minimum 55% marks from a Govt. recognized Polytechnic/lnstitution OR ITI certificate in Fitter, Diesel Mechanic & Tractor Mechanic with minimum 600/o* marks and one year trade apprenticeship training in any industry and passed NAC Examination conducted by National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT).

Trainee (Stenographer) - Sr. Secondary & equivalent with three years Diploma in Office Management with minimum of 60% marks with Stenography from Govt. recognized Polytechnic OR Graduate from a recognized university with a minimum of 60% marks preferably with Certificate course of Stenography. Proficiency in computer operation (including MS Office) working knowledge of Hindi language, Office Management and excellent communication skills is necessary. The candidate shall be required to pass Shorthand Test at a speed of 80 wpm in English and Computer Typing Test at a speed of 30 wpm in English respectively. The Shorthand Test & Computer Typing Test shall be of qualifying nature. It is mandatory to pass both the tests Shorthand Test and Computer Typing Test to shortlist candidates for preparing Final Merit List.

Trainee (Data Entry Operator) BCA/B.Sc. (Computer Science/lT) OR 3 years Diploma in Engg. in (Computer Application / Computer Science /lT / Electronics) OR Graduate with 1 year Diploma in Computer Applications from a recognised University/ Institution with minimum 60% marks

Trainee (Accounts) - B.Com with minimum 60% marks from recognised University. Knowledge of MS-office and comffi application is mandatory

Trainee Mate – Intermediate/12th in Science with Biology

Age Limit (as on 04 August 2020):

Assistant (Legal) Gd. I - 30 Years

Management Trainee, Sr./Diploma Trainee, Trainee - 27 Years

Trainee Mate - 25 Years

For more information, check detailed notification given below

Selection Process for NSCL Trainee Recruitment 2020

The selection will be done on the basis of written exam and interview/skill test

How to Apply for NSCL Trainee Jobs 2020 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website www.indiaseeds.com from 14 July to 04 August 2020.