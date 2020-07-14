NSCL Delhi Recruitment 2020: Apply for 220 Management Trainee, Diploma Trainee and Other Trainee Posts Across India @indiaseeds.com from today

NSCL Recruitment 2020: National Seed Corporation Limited (NSCL) has started online application process for the post of Assistant (Legal), Management Trainee, Senior Trainee, Diploma Trainee, Trainee, and Trainee Mate from today i.e. 14 July 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NSCL Recruitment 2020 on or before 04 August 2020 on official website i.e. indiaseeds.com.
A total of 220 vacancies are available for its Corporate Office (New Delhi), Regional / Area Offices and Farms (located all over India).
NSCL Trainee Notification Download Notification PDF
NSCL Trainee Online Application Link
Important Dates
- Commencement of online registration of application by candidate - 14 July 2020
- Last Date of Online Application - 04 August 2020
- Last date for online application fee payment - 04 August,2020
NSCL Vacancy Details
Total Posts – 220
Assistant (Legal) Grade 1 – 3 Posts
Management Trainee
- Production – 16 Posts
- Horticulture - 1 Post
- Marketing – 7 Posts
- HR – 2 Posts
- Agriculture Engineer – 4 Posts
- Civil Engineer - 1 Post
- Quality Control – 2 Posts
- (Materials Management) - 3 Posts, (a) Logistics -1 (b) Certification & Packing Material (CPM) -01 (c) Agro Chemicals - 0l
Senior Trainee
- Agriculture – 29 Posts
- (Agriculture) - Plant Protection (PP) - 3 Posts
- Horticulture - 1 Post
- Marketing - 10 Posts
- HR – 5 Posts
- Logistics – 5 Posts
- Quality Control – 1 Post
- Accounts - 5 Posts
Diploma Trainee
- Agriculture Engineering - 4 Posts
- Electrical – 3 Posts
Trainee
- Agriculture – 18 Posts
- Marketing – 17 Posts
- Agriculture Stores – 6 Posts
- Purchase - 2 Posts
- Technician – 27 Posts
- Stores Engineering – 9 Posts
- Stenographer – 13 Posts
- Quality Control – 3 Posts
- Data Entry Operator – 3 Posts
- Accounts - 6 Posts
Trainee Mate – 3 Posts
Salary:
- Assistant (Legal) Grade-I - Rs. 22000-77000/- Rs. 22000/ Rs. 4t t4 Rs. 5500
- Management Trainee Consolidated stipend including DA during training period of Rs. 474801- per month
- Sr./Diploma Trainee - Consolidated stipend including DA during training period of Rs. 26114l- per month
- Trainee - Consolidated stipend including DA during training period of Rs. 201791- per month
- Trainee Mate (Agri.) - Consolidated stipend including DA during training period of Rs. 195861- per month
Eligibility Criteria for Management Trainee, Diploma Trainee and Other Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Assistant Legal – Degree in Law. One year experience of handling legal matters in a reputed organisation or with experienced Advocate. Knowledge of Computer (MS Office) shall be desirable. The departmental candidates who are law graduates working in the next below post for two years having aptitude to work in Legal Department will also be considered on merits, along with others
- Management Trainee – B.Sc in relevant field plus MBA in relevant field or M.Sc in relevant field
- Senior Trainee – B.Sc in relevant field plus MBA in relevant field OR PG Degree/M.Sc/MBA in relevant field
- Diploma Trainee – 3 year Diploma in relevant field
- Trainee – B.Sc. (Agri.) with minimum 600%* marks from recognised University. Knowledge of Computer (MS Office) is mandatory
- Trainee (Human Resource) - Graduate with minimum 60% marks from recognised University with knowledge of MS-Office and computer typing with speed of 30 WPM in English. Knowledge of Hindi typing (25 WPM) is desirable. In case a candidate does not possess Hindi typing at the time of selection, they have to pass the examination of Hindi typing during the course of training period
- Trainee (Technician) - ITI certificate in relevant trade with minimum 60% marks and one year trade apprenticeship training in any industry and passed NAC Examination conducted by National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT)
- Trainee (Stores) - Engineering Three years Diploma in Agriculture Engineering / Mechanical Engineering with minimum 55% marks from a Govt. recognized Polytechnic/lnstitution OR ITI certificate in Fitter, Diesel Mechanic & Tractor Mechanic with minimum 600/o* marks and one year trade apprenticeship training in any industry and passed NAC Examination conducted by National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT).
- Trainee (Stenographer) - Sr. Secondary & equivalent with three years Diploma in Office Management with minimum of 60% marks with Stenography from Govt. recognized Polytechnic OR Graduate from a recognized university with a minimum of 60% marks preferably with Certificate course of Stenography. Proficiency in computer operation (including MS Office) working knowledge of Hindi language, Office Management and excellent communication skills is necessary. The candidate shall be required to pass Shorthand Test at a speed of 80 wpm in English and Computer Typing Test at a speed of 30 wpm in English respectively. The Shorthand Test & Computer Typing Test shall be of qualifying nature. It is mandatory to pass both the tests Shorthand Test and Computer Typing Test to shortlist candidates for preparing Final Merit List.
- Trainee (Data Entry Operator) BCA/B.Sc. (Computer Science/lT) OR 3 years Diploma in Engg. in (Computer Application / Computer Science /lT / Electronics) OR Graduate with 1 year Diploma in Computer Applications from a recognised University/ Institution with minimum 60% marks
- Trainee (Accounts) - B.Com with minimum 60% marks from recognised University. Knowledge of MS-office and comffi application is mandatory
- Trainee Mate – Intermediate/12th in Science with Biology
Age Limit (as on 04 August 2020):
- Assistant (Legal) Gd. I - 30 Years
- Management Trainee, Sr./Diploma Trainee, Trainee - 27 Years
- Trainee Mate - 25 Years
For more information, check detailed notification given below
Selection Process for NSCL Trainee Recruitment 2020
The selection will be done on the basis of written exam and interview/skill test
How to Apply for NSCL Trainee Jobs 2020 ?
The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website www.indiaseeds.com from 14 July to 04 August 2020.