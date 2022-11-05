NSSB Admit Card 2022: Check Updates @nssbexam.com, CSRE From 11 Nov

NSSB Admit Card 2022: Nagaland Staff Selection Board (NSSB) is going to conduct the Combined Staff Recruitment Exam 2022 on 11 and 12 November 2022. The admit cards for the said exam shall be uploaded soon on the website of the board i.e. nssb.nagaland.gov.in.

The posts are divided into four groups. The exam will be conducted separately for each group. There will be two papers and a Viva Voce. Group 1 and Group 2 will have Paper 1 and Paper 2 of 200 marks each and Viva Voce Test and Group 3 will have Paper 1, Paper 2 and Paper 3 of 200 marks each. Group 4 will have Paper 3 of 200 Marks, a Skill Test of 50 Marks and a Viva Voce Test.

The examination centre for Candidates under Group 3 & 4 Category will be held only in Kohima and Dimapur.

NSSC is conducting the exam under various categories for the following posts

Group I

Laboratory Assistant

Sectional Assistant

Copy Holder

Field Investigator

Store Keeper

Counter

Type Distributor

Proof Puller

Type Supplier

Sub- Inspector

Insect Collector

PABX Operator

Sanitary Inspector

Family Welfare Assistant

Junior Accounts Assistant

Accounts Assistant

Drawing Teacher

Group II

LDA-cum-CA (Directorate & District)

Computor

Range Assistant

Technician

Statistical Investigator

Group III

Pharmacist

Draughtsmen-II

Sectional Overseer-II

Fashion Designing Instructor

Soft Skill Instructor

Baking and Confectionery Instructor

Hairstyling Instructor

Horticulture Extension Assistant

Veterinary Field Assistant

Surveyor-III

Agriculture Field Assistant

Physical Education Teacher

Undergraduate Hindi Teacher

Group IV

Plumber

Electrician

NSSB invited applications for recruitment of Group C vacancies through online mode from 15 September 2022 and the last date of applicaion was 10 October 2022.