NSSB Admit Card 2022: Check Updates @nssbexam.com, CSRE From 11 Nov

NSSB Admit Card 2022: Nagaland Staff Selection Board (NSSB) is going to conduct the Combined Staff Recruitment Exam 2022 on 11 and 12 November 2022. The admit cards for the said exam shall be uploaded soon on the website of the board i.e. nssb.nagaland.gov.in.
The posts are divided into four groups. The exam will be conducted separately for each group. There will be two papers and a Viva Voce. Group 1 and Group 2 will have Paper 1 and Paper 2 of 200 marks each and Viva Voce Test and Group 3 will have Paper 1, Paper 2 and Paper 3 of 200 marks each. Group 4 will have Paper 3 of 200 Marks, a Skill Test of 50 Marks and a Viva Voce Test.
The examination centre for Candidates under Group 3 & 4 Category will be held only in Kohima and Dimapur.
NSSC is conducting the exam under various categories for the following posts
Group I
- Laboratory Assistant
- Sectional Assistant
- Copy Holder
- Field Investigator
- Store Keeper
- Counter
- Type Distributor
- Proof Puller
- Type Supplier
- Sub- Inspector
- Insect Collector
- PABX Operator
- Sanitary Inspector
- Family Welfare Assistant
- Junior Accounts Assistant
- Accounts Assistant
- Drawing Teacher
Group II
- LDA-cum-CA (Directorate & District)
- Computor
- Range Assistant
- Technician
- Statistical Investigator
Group III
- Pharmacist
- Draughtsmen-II
- Sectional Overseer-II
- Fashion Designing Instructor
- Soft Skill Instructor
- Baking and Confectionery Instructor
- Hairstyling Instructor
- Horticulture Extension Assistant
- Veterinary Field Assistant
- Surveyor-III
- Agriculture Field Assistant
- Physical Education Teacher
- Undergraduate Hindi Teacher
Group IV
- Plumber
- Electrician
NSSB invited applications for recruitment of Group C vacancies through online mode from 15 September 2022 and the last date of applicaion was 10 October 2022.