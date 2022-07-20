NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Syllabus PDF Download: Exam Pattern for 5 Science Subjects

NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus (Download PDF): Check the latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus of the CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam for all five subjects, i.e., Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences.

NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on 15th June 2022 for determining the eligibility of Indian Nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and for determining eligibility for Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professorship in certain subject areas falling under the faculty of Science & Technology like Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences. The exam will be conducted in online mode at selected Examination Centers spread across the country.

Download CSIR UGC NET 2022 Notification

Below are some Important Dates for the CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam:

CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam Important Dates Online Application and Registration Date 11th July 2022 to 10th August 2022 (upto 05:00 pm) Direct Link to apply for CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam Last Date for Payment of Application Fee 10th August 2022 (upto 11.50 pm) Correction in Particulars of Application Form on website only 12th to 16th August 2022 Downloading of Admit Cards To be notified later CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam Dates September 2022 (Tentative) Declaration of Result To be notified later

NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Let’s look at the Exam Pattern and Syllabus of the CSIR UGC NET JUNE 2022 Exam in detail:

CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Online Exam will consist of three parts. All the parts will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. There will be no break between papers. The subject-wise scheme of examination is as per the details below:

CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam Pattern Download Chemical Science Syllabus PDF CHEMICAL SCIENCES PART A PART B PART C TOTAL Total questions 20 40 60 120 Max No of Questions to attempt 15 35 25 75 Marks for each correct answer 2 2 4 200 Marks for each incorrect answer (Negative marking) 0.5 0.5 1 - The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35, and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B, and Part-C respectively. If more than the required number of questions are answered, only the first 15, 35, and 25 questions in Part A, Part B, and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation. Download Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences Syllabus PDF EARTH, ATMOSPHERIC, OCEAN AND PLANETARY SCIENCES PART A PART B PART C TOTAL Total questions 20 50 80 150 Max No of Questions to attempt 15 35 25 75 Marks for each correct answer 2 2 4 200 Marks for each incorrect answer (Negative marking) 0.5 0.5 1.32 - The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35, and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B, and Part-C respectively. If more than the required number of questions are answered, only the first 15, 35, and 25 questions in Part A, Part B, and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation. Download Life Sciences Syllabus PDF LIFE SCIENCES PART A PART B PART C TOTAL Total questions 20 50 75 145 Max No of Questions to attempt 15 35 25 75 Marks for each correct answer 2 2 4 200 Marks for each incorrect answer (Negative marking) 0.5 0.5 1 - The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35, and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B, and Part-C respectively. If more than the required number of questions are answered, only the first 15, 35, and 25 questions in Part A, Part B, and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation. Download Mathematical Science Syllabus PDF MATHEMATICAL SCIENCES PART A PART B PART C TOTAL Total questions 20 40 60 120 Max No of Questions to attempt 15 25 20 60 Marks for each correct answer 2 3 4.75 200 Marks for each incorrect answer (Negative marking in Part A & B; no negative marking in Part C) 0.5 0.75 0 - The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 25, and 20 questions from Part-A, Part-B, and Part-C respectively. If more than the required number of questions are answered, only the first 15, 25 and 20 questions in Part A, Part B, and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation. Download Physical Science Syllabus PDF PHYSICAL SCIENCES PART A PART B PART C TOTAL Total questions 20 25 30 75 Max No of Questions to attempt 15 20 20 55 Marks for each correct answer 2 3.5 5 200 Marks for each incorrect answer (Negative marking) 0.5 0.875 1.25 - The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 20, and 20 questions from Part-A, Part-B, and Part-C respectively. If more than the required number of questions are answered, only the first 15, 20, and 20 questions in Part A, Part B, and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.

Note:

General Aptitude: Part 'A' shall be common to all subjects. This part shall contain questions pertaining to General Aptitude with emphasis on logical reasoning, graphical analysis, analytical and numerical ability, quantitative comparison, series formation, puzzles, etc. Subject Related: Part 'B' shall contain subject-related conventional Multiple Choice questions (MCQs), generally covering the topics given in the syllabus. Scientific Concept & Knowledge: Part 'C' shall contain higher-order questions that may test the candidate's knowledge of scientific concepts and/or application of the scientific concepts. The questions shall be of analytical nature where a candidate is expected to apply scientific knowledge to arrive at the solution to the given scientific problem. Medium of Exam Language: The test will be in Hindi and English version. In case of any ambiguity between the Hindi and English versions due to translation, the English version would be treated as final. If a candidate attempts more than the required no. of questions then only the First Set of required questions will be considered for scoring.

After going through the above-mentioned detailed syllabus of the CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. For instance, start your practice by solving some previous year's question papers and analyze your strong & weak points. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and a high score in the exam.