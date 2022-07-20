NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Syllabus PDF Download: Exam Pattern for 5 Science Subjects

NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus (Download PDF): Check the latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus of the CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam for all five subjects, i.e., Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences.

NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on 15th June 2022 for determining the eligibility of Indian Nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and for determining eligibility for Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professorship in certain subject areas falling under the faculty of Science & Technology like Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences. The exam will be conducted in online mode at selected Examination Centers spread across the country.

Download CSIR UGC NET 2022 Notification

Below are some Important Dates for the CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam:

CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam

Important Dates

Online Application and Registration Date

11th July 2022 to 10th August 2022

(upto 05:00 pm)

Direct Link to apply for CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam

Last Date for Payment of Application Fee

10th August 2022 (upto 11.50 pm)

Correction in Particulars of Application Form on website only

12th to 16th August 2022

Downloading of Admit Cards

To be notified later

CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam Dates

September 2022 (Tentative)

Declaration of Result

To be notified later

NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Let’s look at the Exam Pattern and Syllabus of the CSIR UGC NET JUNE 2022 Exam in detail:

CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Online Exam will consist of three parts. All the parts will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. There will be no break between papers. The subject-wise scheme of examination is as per the details below:

CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam Pattern

Download Chemical Science Syllabus PDF

CHEMICAL SCIENCES

PART A

PART B

PART C

TOTAL

Total questions

20

40

60

120

Max No of Questions to attempt

15

35

25

75

Marks for each correct answer

2

2

4

200

Marks for each incorrect answer

(Negative marking)

0.5

0.5

1

-

The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35, and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B, and Part-C respectively. If more than the required number of questions are answered, only the first 15, 35, and 25 questions in Part A, Part B, and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.

Download Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences Syllabus PDF

EARTH, ATMOSPHERIC, OCEAN AND

PLANETARY SCIENCES

PART A

PART B

PART C

TOTAL

Total questions

20

50

80

150

Max No of Questions to attempt

15

35

25

75

Marks for each correct answer

2

2

4

200

Marks for each incorrect answer

(Negative marking)

0.5

0.5

1.32

-

Download Life Sciences Syllabus PDF

LIFE SCIENCES

PART A

PART B

PART C

TOTAL

Total questions

20

50

75

145

Max No of Questions to attempt

15

35

25

75

Marks for each correct answer

2

2

4

200

Marks for each incorrect answer

(Negative marking)

0.5

0.5

1

-

Download Mathematical Science Syllabus PDF

MATHEMATICAL SCIENCES

PART A

PART B

PART C

TOTAL

Total questions

20

40

60

120

Max No of Questions to attempt

15

25

20

60

Marks for each correct answer

2

3

4.75

200

Marks for each incorrect answer

(Negative marking in Part A & B; no

negative marking in Part C)

0.5

0.75

0

-

Download Physical Science Syllabus PDF

PHYSICAL SCIENCES

PART A

PART B

PART C

TOTAL

Total questions

20

25

30

75

Max No of Questions to attempt

15

20

20

55

Marks for each correct answer

2

3.5

5

200

Marks for each incorrect answer

(Negative marking)

0.5

0.875

1.25

-

Note:

  1. General Aptitude: Part 'A' shall be common to all subjects. This part shall contain questions pertaining to General Aptitude with emphasis on logical reasoning, graphical analysis, analytical and numerical ability, quantitative comparison, series formation, puzzles, etc.
  2. Subject Related: Part 'B' shall contain subject-related conventional Multiple Choice questions (MCQs), generally covering the topics given in the syllabus.
  3. Scientific Concept & Knowledge: Part 'C' shall contain higher-order questions that may test the candidate's knowledge of scientific concepts and/or application of the scientific concepts. The questions shall be of analytical nature where a candidate is expected to apply scientific knowledge to arrive at the solution to the given scientific problem.
  4. Medium of Exam Language: The test will be in Hindi and English version. In case of any ambiguity between the Hindi and English versions due to translation, the English version would be treated as final.
  5. If a candidate attempts more than the required no. of questions then only the First Set of required questions will be considered for scoring.
After going through the above-mentioned detailed syllabus of the CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. For instance, start your practice by solving some previous year's question papers and analyze your strong & weak points. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and a high score in the exam.

FAQ

Q1. In how many subjects CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam will be held?

Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean And Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences

Q2. What is the CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam Date?

September 2022 (Tentative)

Q3. Will there be any negative marking in CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam?

There will be negative marking for wrong answers
