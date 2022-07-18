CSIR UGC NET Eligibility Criteria 2022: Age Limit & Educational Qualification

CSIR UGC NET Eligibility Criteria 2022: Check NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam age limit, relaxation in the upper age limit, and educational qualification for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Lectureship (LS) in Indian Universities.

CSIR UGC NET Eligibility Criteria 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam in the month of September 2022 (tentatively) to determine the candidate’s eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Lectureship (LS) in the areas of Chemical Sciences, Atmospheric, Earth, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Life Sciences, and Physical Sciences. The award of Junior Research Fellowship to the successful eligible candidates will depend on their finding admission/ placement in a University/ National laboratory/ Institution of higher learning and research, as applicable. The online application process has been started on 11th July 2022 and will last till 10th August 2022.

Download CSIR UGC NET 2022 Notification

Below are some Important Dates for the CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam:

CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam Important Dates Online Application and Registration Date 11th July 2022 to 10th August 2022 (upto 05:00 pm) Direct Link to apply for CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam Last Date for Payment of Application Fee 10th August 2022 (upto 11.50 pm) Correction in Particulars of Application Form on website only 12th to 16th August 2022 Downloading of Admit Cards To be notified later CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam Dates September 2022 (Tentative) Declaration of Result To be notified later

Let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Lectureship (LS) under CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam:

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Age Limit as on 1st July 2021

Posts Age Limit Junior Research Fellowship (JRF(NET)) Maximum 28 years (This age limit is applicable for the current examination cycle only.) Lectureship (NET) No upper age limit

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Age Limit Relaxation – For JRF (NET) only

S. No. Category Age Limit Relaxation 1 Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe 5 years 2 Other Backward Classes (OBC) 3 Women 4 Persons with disabilities (PwD) 5 Third Gender 6 Other Backward Classes (OBC) 3 years

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Educational Qualification

S. No Educational Qualification 1 M.Sc. or equivalent degree/ Integrated BS-MS/ BS-4 years/ BE/ B. Tech/ B. Pharma/ MBBS with at least 55% (without rounding off) marks for General (UR)/General-EWS candidates and 50% (without rounding off) for OBC/SC/ST, Third gender and Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates 2 Candidates enrolled for M.Sc. or having completed 10+2+3 years of the above qualifying examination as on the closing date of online submission of Application Form, are also eligible to apply in the above subject under the Result Awaited (RA) category on the condition that they complete the qualifying degree with requisite percentage of marks within two years from the date of declaration of Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2022 Test result, failing which they shall be treated as disqualified. 3 B.Sc (Hons) or equivalent degree holders or students enrolled in Integrated MS-PhD program with at least 55% (without rounding off) marks for General (UR)/ General-EWS and OBC candidates; 50% marks (without rounding off) for SC/ ST, Third gender, Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates are also eligible to apply. Candidates with Bachelor’s degree will be eligible for CSIR fellowship only after getting registered/enrolled for Ph.D/ Integrated Ph.D program within the validity period of two years. Candidates possessing only Bachelor’s degree are eligible to apply only for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and not for Lectureship (LS)/ Associate Professor 4 B.E/ B.S/ B.Tech/ B.Pharma/ MBBS final year/ result awaited candidates are eligible to apply for fellowship only. These candidates will not be eligible for Lectureship/ Assistant professor 5 B.Sc. (Hons.) final year/ Result awaited candidates are not eligible to apply 6 The eligibility for lectureship/ Assistant Professor of NET qualified candidates will be subject to fulfilling the criteria laid down by UGC. Ph.D degree holders who have passed Master’s degree prior to 19th September, 1991 with at least 50% marks (without rounding off) are eligible to apply for Lectureship/ Assistant Professor only

OPTION (either ‘Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)’ OR ‘Lectureship (LS)’)

A candidate may apply either for ‘Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)’ OR ‘Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professor’. He/she may indicate his/her preference in the Online Application, as the case may be. If a candidate applies for JRF and fulfills the laid down eligibility criteria for Lectureship/Assistant Professor also, such a candidate will be considered for both JRF & LS/Assistant Professor. Option/preference given by the candidate in his/her application form is final and a request for change will not be entertained at any later stage. The total number of candidates who will qualify depends on the number of fellowships available and performance in the test, subject to the condition that they fulfill the laid down eligibility criteria. If a candidate is found to be over-age for JRF (NET), he/she will be automatically considered for Lectureship/Assistant Professor (NET) only. Candidates with M.Sc. qualification OR under M.Sc. Result Awaited (RA) category shall be eligible for Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professor subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria as laid down by the UGC.

So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam. If a candidate does not meet the eligibility criteria, then his/her candidature will not be considered during the final selection stage.