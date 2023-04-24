NTA JNU Non Teaching Exam Admit Card 2023 OUT: Direct Link to Download Admit Card & Other Details Here

NTA JNU Non-Teaching Exam Admit Card 2023 : According to the latest notification the National Testing Agency Test has released the NTA JNU Non-Teaching Admit Card 2023. Candidates can refer to the article below for more information such as direct link to download the admit card, exam date, procedure to download hall ticket and other details.

NTA JNU Non-Teaching Admit Card 2023 : The National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently announced the release of admit cards for the JNU Recruitment Exam for Non-Teaching Posts. Candidates who have applied for these positions in JNU can now download their admit cards from the official website of the NTA, which is recruitment.nta.nic.in.

The admit card is an essential document that the candidates must carry with them to the exam center. It contains important details such as the candidate's name, roll number, photograph, exam center address, exam date, and time.

NTA JNU Non-Teaching Exam Admit Card 2023

The exam will be held in multiple sessions across different centers in India. The candidates will be required to follow all the COVID-19 safety protocols during the exam, such as wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing, and carrying hand sanitizers.

Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of NTA i.e., recruitment.nta.nic.in Candidates need to enter their registration number and password. The admit card will contain mandatory information about the candidate such as roll number, exam date, venue etc.

NTA JNU Non-Teaching Admit Card 2023 : Important Details

The NTA JNU Non-Teaching Exam Admit Card 2023 will contain important information of the candidates such as

Date of the Examination

Time and Venue of the Examination

Instruction to be followed

Candidate’s Roll Number

Candidate’s Photo

Other important information Needed During the Examination

NTA JNU Non Teaching Exam Date 2023

The JNU Recruitment Exam for Non-Teaching Posts is scheduled to take place on the 26th and 27th of April, and the NTA will be responsible for conducting the exam.

NTA JNU Non-Teaching Exam Admit Card 2023: Direct Link

Candidates can download the admit card from the direct link given below

NTA JNU Non-Teaching Exam Admit Card 2023 Direct Link to Download Admit Card PDF

How to download the NTA JNU Non-Teaching Exam Admit Card 2023?

Here are the steps to download the admit card for the JNU Non Teaching recruitment examination:

Go to recruitment.nta.nic.in, the official website. Look for the link to the admit card and click on it. Use your Application Number and Date of Birth to log in. The NTA JNU admit card should now be visible on the screen. Download the admit card and print it out for later use.

Candidates can download their admit card from the official website and must carry it along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination center. They must also follow all the COVID-19 guidelines and safety protocols issued by the government. Candidates are advised to carefully go through the instructions mentioned on the admit card before appearing for the examination.