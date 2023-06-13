NTA NEET UG Result 2023 Announced; Check here NEET Result Trend Analysis, Key Facts and Figures

NEET Result 2023 Analysis: The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared NEET UG Result on June 13 for more than 20.87 lakh candidates who appeared in the exam. Out of the total appeared candidates 11,45,976 have qualified for the exam by securing the required cutoff score with respect to their category.
|
|
|
NEET 2023 has the highest number of test takers as compared to the last two years. In 2022 and 2021, a total of 17.64 and 15.44 lakh appeared in the NEET exam. According to NTA notification, “ The agency has conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) 2023 for 2087449 candidates at 4097 different Centres located in 499 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities outside India on 07 May 2023 (Sunday) from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M. (IST).”
Based on the NEET result 2023, candidates will be provided with scores and category-wise opening and closing rank which will be the basis for admission to more than 1 lakh undergraduate medical, dental and allied courses seats. Among the total 99,013 MBBS, 27,868 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, 525 BVSc, and AH seats, 1,899 AIIMS, and 249 JIPMER.
Candidates who have appeared can read below the NEET 2023 Result analysis highlights to know the pass percent, NEET cut off score, toppers and exam facts and figures.
NEET Result 2023: Key Highlights of NEET(UG) Result and Score Card
In 2023 highest number of candidates had registered. Check the table below for complete details
|
Overview
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
No. of candidates registered
|
1519375
|
1597435
|
1614777
|
1872343
|
2087462
|
No of Candidates Present
|
1410755
|
1366945
|
1544273
|
1764571
|
2038596
|
No of Candidates Absent
|
108620
|
230490
|
70504
|
107772
|
48866
|
Indian Nationals
|
1516066
|
1593907
|
1612276
|
1870015
|
2036316
|
NRIs
|
1884
|
1869
|
1054
|
910
|
852
|
OCIs
|
675
|
732
|
564
|
647
|
642
|
PIO
|
63
|
49
|
---
|
-
|
--
|
Foreigners
|
687
|
878
|
883
|
771
|
786
|
Male
|
680414
|
716586
|
710988
|
807538
|
902936
|
Female
|
838955
|
880843
|
903774
|
1064794
|
1184513
|
Transgender
|
6
|
6
|
15
|
11
|
13
|
Un Reserved
|
534072
|
475534
|
46-853
|
565964
|
592110
|
SC
|
211303
|
221253
|
235667
|
268750
|
294995
|
ST
|
96456
|
100519
|
100900
|
113830
|
126121
|
OBC
|
677544
|
706214
|
693652
|
791135
|
873173
|
EWS
|
---
|
93915
|
123705
|
132664
|
152197
|
Number of Cities
|
154
|
155
|
202
(including Kuwait and
Dubai)
|
497(including 14 cities outside India)
|
499
(including 14
cities outside India)
|
Number of Languages
|
11
|
11
|
13
|
13
|
13
|
Number of centres
|
2546
|
3862
|
3858
|
3570
|
4097
|
Number of Centre /
Deputy Centre Superintendent
|
5970
|
9680
|
9740
|
3570/7877
|
4097/7826
|
Number of invigilators
|
128000
|
266240
|
269140
|
156504
|
173954
|
Number of Observers
|
3600
|
5818
|
5880
|
3911
|
5804
|
No of City Coordinators
|
163
|
195
|
202
|
494
|
528
NEET Result 2023: Language-wise candidates registered
In 2023, 1672914 candidates registered for English whereas in 2022 only 1476024 candidates registered. Check the table for more details:
|
No of the Candidates Registered
|
Language
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
ENGLISH
|
1204968
|
1263273
|
1265520
|
1476024
|
1672914
|
HINDI
|
179857
|
204399
|
228641
|
258827
|
276180
|
ASSAMESE
|
1796
|
5328
|
4596
|
4063
|
3324
|
BENGALI
|
4750
|
36593
|
35110
|
42663
|
43890
|
GUJARATI
|
59395
|
59055
|
49942
|
49638
|
53027
|
KANNADA
|
2305
|
1005
|
963
|
1193
|
704
NEET Result 2023: Gender-wise candidates registered, appeared and qualified
This year, 1184513 female candidates have registered out of which 1156618 appeared and 655599 qualified. Check the table below:
|
Gender
|
NEET(UG)-2022
|
NEET(UG)-2023
|
Registered
|
Appeared
|
Qualified
|
Registered
|
Appeared
|
Qualified
|
Male
|
807538
|
763545
|
429160
|
902936
|
881967
|
490374
|
Female
|
1064794
|
1001015
|
563902
|
1184513
|
1156618
|
655599
|
Transgender
|
11
|
11
|
7
|
13
|
11
|
3
|
Total
|
1872343
|
1764571
|
993069
|
2087462
|
2038596
|
1145976
NEET Result 2023: Category-wise candidates registered, appeared and qualified
|
NEET(UG)-2022
|
NEET(UG)-2023
|
Category
|
Registered
|
Appeared
|
Qualified
|
Registered
|
Appeared
|
Qualified
|
OBC
|
791135
|
750871
|
447753
|
890150
|
873173
|
525194
|
SC
|
268750
|
252054
|
131767
|
303318
|
294995
|
153674
|
ST
|
113830
|
103397
|
47295
|
132490
|
126121
|
56381
|
Gen
|
565964
|
529929
|
282184
|
607131
|
592110
|
312405
|
EWS
|
132664
|
128320
|
84070
|
154373
|
152197
|
98322
|
Total
|
1872343
|
1764571
|
993069
|
2087462
|
2038596
|
1145976
NEET Result 2023: PwD candidates registered, appeared and qualified
In PwD category, 8037 candidates registered whereas in 2022, a total of 6485 candidates registered. Check the table below for complete details:
|
NEET(UG)-2022
|
NEET(UG)-2023
|
Category
|
Registered
|
Appeared
|
Qualified
|
Registered
|
Appeared
|
Qualified
|
PwD
|
6485
|
6102
|
2717
|
8037
|
7819
|
3508
NEET Result 2023: Nationality-wise candidates registered, appeared and qualified
|
Nationality
|
NEET(UG)-2022
|
NEET(UG)-2023
|
Registered
|
Appeared
|
Qualified
|
Registered
|
Appeared
|
Qualified
|
Indian
|
1870015
|
1762476
|
991629
|
2085096
|
2036316
|
1144399
|
Foreigner
|
771
|
676
|
424
|
815
|
786
|
521
|
NRI
|
910
|
851
|
558
|
877
|
852
|
533
|
OCI
|
647
|
568
|
458
|
674
|
642
|
523
|
PIO
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total
|
1872343
|
1764571
|
993069
|
2087462
|
2038596
|
1145976
NEET Result 2023: Category-wise candidates qualified based on the qualifying criteria of NEET (UG)
|
Category
|
Qualifying
|
NEET(UG) 2022
|
NEET(UG) 2023
|
Criteria
|
Marks
Range
|
No. of
Candidates
|
Marks
Range
|
No. of Candidates
|
UR/EWS
|
50th Percentile
|
715-117
|
881402
|
720-137
|
1014372
|
OBC
|
40th Percentile
|
116-93
|
74458
|
136-107
|
88592
|
SC
|
40th Percentile
|
116-93
|
26087
|
136-107
|
29918
|
ST
|
40th Percentile
|
116-93
|
10565
|
136-107
|
12437
|
UR / EWS & PH
|
45th Percentile
|
116-105
|
328
|
136-121
|
405
|
OBC & PH
|
40th Percentile
|
104-93
|
160
|
120-107
|
179
|
SC & PH
|
40th Percentile
|
104-93
|
56
|
120-107
|
50
|
ST & PH
|
40th Percentile
|
104-93
|
13
|
120-108
|
23
|
Total
|
993069
|
1145976
NEET Result 2023: State-wise candidates registered, appeared and qualified
|
State Name
|
NEET (UG) - 2022
|
NEET (UG) – 2023
|
Regd.
|
Appd.
|
Qualified
|
Regd.
|
Appd.
|
Qualified
|
Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|
1000
|
959
|
521
|
1046
|
1025
|
537
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
68061
|
65305
|
40344
|
69690
|
68578
|
42836
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
4276
|
3939
|
2027
|
4811
|
4624
|
2296
|
Assam
|
36006
|
33143
|
17027
|
39206
|
38153
|
19133
|
Bihar
|
103691
|
98668
|
55709
|
121647
|
118533
|
64916
|
Chandigarh
|
2730
|
2622
|
1905
|
3160
|
3098
|
2219
|
Chhattisgarh
|
35636
|
33443
|
16299
|
42130
|
41196
|
19610
|
Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|
921
|
870
|
465
|
1062
|
1028
|
588
|
Daman & Diu
|
427
|
379
|
195
|
491
|
460
|
257
|
Delhi
|
48185
|
46221
|
35113
|
55890
|
54701
|
39764
|
Goa
|
4041
|
3755
|
1882
|
4370
|
4277
|
2204
|
Gujarat
|
72879
|
64684
|
41901
|
79040
|
73180
|
49915
|
Haryana
|
40934
|
38855
|
26666
|
45197
|
44217
|
29794
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
17663
|
16930
|
10129
|
18830
|
18448
|
10962
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
38140
|
36374
|
20005
|
37276
|
36431
|
20564
|
Jharkhand
|
25287
|
24002
|
15154
|
29793
|
29135
|
17894
|
Karnataka
|
133255
|
122423
|
72262
|
134381
|
131318
|
75248
|
Kerala
|
115480
|
92911
|
59404
|
137396
|
133450
|
75362
|
Lakshadweep
|
300
|
239
|
105
|
361
|
349
|
167
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
64110
|
55461
|
27134
|
104265
|
102161
|
49324
|
Maharashtra
|
227659
|
195338
|
79974
|
277903
|
273819
|
131008
|
Manipur
|
7049
|
5976
|
3548
|
8777
|
7736
|
4556
|
Meghalaya
|
3149
|
2149
|
978
|
3428
|
3271
|
1603
|
Mizoram
|
1784
|
1359
|
587
|
2024
|
1951
|
913
|
Nagaland
|
2356
|
1805
|
731
|
3020
|
2945
|
1648
|
Odisha
|
38494
|
33945
|
20654
|
57092
|
55866
|
28330
|
Puducherry
|
4925
|
4474
|
2362
|
5797
|
5715
|
3140
|
Punjab
|
15070
|
13182
|
8614
|
18846
|
18430
|
12043
|
Rajasthan
|
104173
|
95752
|
65758
|
148364
|
145824
|
100316
|
Sikkim
|
855
|
650
|
317
|
1324
|
1292
|
632
|
Tamil Nadu
|
121617
|
99610
|
57215
|
147583
|
144516
|
78693
|
Telangana
|
54872
|
50392
|
28093
|
73883
|
72842
|
42654
|
Tripura
|
4273
|
3536
|
1738
|
4839
|
4701
|
2334
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
174523
|
156992
|
88889
|
273572
|
267383
|
139961
|
Uttarakhand
|
13933
|
12047
|
7323
|
19250
|
18788
|
10843
|
West Bengal
|
74490
|
61887
|
37301
|
104923
|
102557
|
59053
|
Ladakh
|
906
|
744
|
367
|
774
|
740
|
422
|
OTHER
|
1659
|
937
|
699
|
6021
|
5858
|
4237
|
Total
|
1597435
|
1366945
|
771500
|
2087462
|
2038596
|
1145976
NEET Result 2023: List of top 50 candidates in NEET (UG) 2023
|
S.
No.
|
ROLL No.
|
Candidate’s Name
|
Gender
|
Category
|
Marks
|
Percentile Score
|
NEE T
|
State
|
Obt.
|
AI
Rank
|
1
|
4101200189
|
PRABANJAN J
|
Male
|
General
|
720
|
99.999901
9
|
1
|
TAMIL NADU
|
2
|
1205120175
|
BORA VARUN CHAKRAVARTHI
|
Male
|
OBC- NCL
(Central List)
|
720
|
99.999901
9
|
1
|
ANDHRA PRADESH
|
3
|
4101050478
|
KAUSTAV BAURI
|
Male
|
SC
|
716
|
99.999852
8
|
3
|
TAMIL NADU
|
4
|
3804010869
|
PRANJAL AGGARWAL
|
Female
|
General
|
715
|
99.999068
|
4
|
PUNJAB
|
5
|
2712450104
|
DHRUV ADVANI
|
Male
|
General
|
715
|
99.999068
|
5
|
KARNATAKA
|
6
|
4101060193
|
SURYA SIDDHARTH N
|
Male
|
OBC- NCL
(Central List)
|
715
|
99.999068
|
6
|
TAMIL NADU
|
7
|
3114130288
|
SHRINIKETH RAVI
|
Male
|
General
|
715
|
99.999068
|
7
|
MAHARASHT RA
|
8
|
3604180344
|
SWAYAM
SHAKTI TRIPATHY
|
Male
|
General
|
715
|
99.999068
|
8
|
ODISHA
|
9
|
4102030633
|
VARUN S
|
Male
|
OBC- NCL
(Central List)
|
715
|
99.999068
|
9
|
TAMIL NADU
|
10
|
3903170245
|
PARTH KHANDELWAL
|
Male
|
General
|
715
|
99.999068
|
10
|
RAJASTHAN
|
11
|
3803020053
|
ASHIKA AGGARWAL
|
Female
|
General
|
715
|
99.999068
|
11
|
PUNJAB
|
12
|
4608220475
|
SAYAN PRADHAN
|
Male
|
General
|
715
|
99.99906
8
|
12
|
WEST BENGAL
|
13
|
2001300241
|
HARSHIT BANSAL
|
Male
|
General
|
715
|
99.99906
8
|
13
|
DELHI (NCT)
|
14
|
3903160532
|
SHASHANK KUMAR
|
Male
|
General
|
715
|
99.99906
8
|
14
|
BIHAR
|
15
|
4201110013
|
KANCHANI GEYANTH RAGHU RAM REDDY
|
Male
|
General
|
715
|
99.99906
8
|
15
|
TELANGAN A
|
16
|
4410090141
|
SHUBHAMM BANSAL
|
Male
|
General
|
715
|
99.99906
8
|
16
|
UTTAR PRADESH
|
17
|
4609060017
|
BHASKAR KUMAR
|
Male
|
General
|
715
|
99.99906
8
|
17
|
WEST BENGAL
|
18
|
2201040217
|
DEV BHATIA
|
Male
|
General
|
715
|
99.99906
8
|
18
|
GUJARAT
|
19
|
4610030309
|
ARNAB PATI
|
Male
|
General
|
715
|
99.99906
8
|
19
|
WEST BENGAL
|
20
|
1522030154
|
SHASHANK SINHA
|
Male
|
OBC- NCL
(Central List)
|
712
|
99.99901
89
|
20
|
BIHAR
|
21
|
4413020063
|
PRAKHAR AGRAWAL
|
Male
|
General
|
711
|
99.99872
46
|
21
|
DELHI (NCT)
|
22
|
4410020525
|
AMRITANSH NIGAM
|
Male
|
General
|
711
|
99.99872
46
|
22
|
DELHI (NCT)
|
23
|
2808300014
|
ARYA R S
|
Female
|
General
|
711
|
99.99872
46
|
23
|
KERALA
|
24
|
4101010954
|
SAMUEL HARSHITH TSAPA
|
Male
|
General
|
711
|
99.99872
46
|
24
|
TAMIL NADU
|
25
|
1205150228
|
YELLAMPALLI LAKSHMI PRAVARDHAN
REDDY
|
Male
|
Gen-EWS
|
711
|
99.99872
46
|
25
|
ANDHRA PRADESH
|
26
|
2001680600
|
D KATHIRAVAN
|
Male
|
OBC- NCL
(Central List)
|
711
|
99.99872
46
|
26
|
DELHI (NCT)
|
27
|
3111240055
|
TANISHQ DEVENDRA BHAGAT
|
Male
|
OBC- NCL
(Central List)
|
710
|
99.99627
19
|
27
|
MAHARASH TRA
|
28
|
3913010359
|
NISHANT SHARMA
|
Male
|
General
|
710
|
99.99627
19
|
28
|
RAJASTHAN
|
29
|
4409020619
|
SHIVAM PATEL
|
Male
|
OBC- NCL
(Central List)
|
710
|
99.99627
19
|
29
|
UTTAR PRADESH
|
30
|
2208010693
|
NEEL NITESHBHAI LATHIYA
|
Male
|
General
|
710
|
99.99627
19
|
30
|
GUJARAT
|
31
|
3903360023
|
PRAGATA GHOSH
|
Male
|
OBC- NCL
(Central List)
|
710
|
99.99627
19
|
31
|
RAJASTHAN
|
32
|
2301110021
|
VEDANT GARG
|
Male
|
General
|
710
|
99.99627
19
|
32
|
DELHI (NCT)
|
33
|
2001030232
|
MIMANSHA MOUN
|
Female
|
General
|
710
|
99.99627
19
|
33
|
DELHI (NCT)
|
34
|
2001440702
|
AAKASH JOON
|
Male
|
General
|
710
|
99.99627
19
|
34
|
DELHI (NCT)
|
35
|
3604050318
|
SURYA
PRATAP MISHRA
|
Male
|
General
|
710
|
99.99627
19
|
35
|
ODISHA
|
36
|
4102050321
|
JACOB BIVIN
|
Male
|
General
|
710
|
99.99627
19
|
36
|
TAMIL NADU
|
37
|
3903260232
|
SOUMYADEEP MANNA
|
Male
|
General
|
710
|
99.99627
19
|
37
|
RAJASTHAN
|
38
|
1205190286
|
VANGIPURAM HARSHIL SAI
|
Male
|
General
|
710
|
99.99627
19
|
38
|
ANDHRA PRADESH
|
39
|
2602020356
|
SUMEGHA SINHA
|
Female
|
General
|
710
|
99.99627
19
|
39
|
RAJASTHAN
|
40
|
1205070271
|
KANI YASASRI
|
Female
|
SC
|
710
|
99.99627
19
|
40
|
ANDHRA PRADESH
|
41
|
4404010677
|
VAIBHAV SINHA
|
Male
|
General
|
710
|
99.99627
19
|
41
|
UTTAR PRADESH
|
42
|
4408020096
|
BAREERA ALI
|
Female
|
General
|
710
|
99.99627
19
|
42
|
UTTAR
PRADESH
|
43
|
3923020385
|
JATIN SAHARAN
|
Male
|
OBC- NCL
(Central List)
|
710
|
99.99627
19
|
43
|
RAJASTHAN
|
44
|
3115030556
|
RIDDHI WAJARINGKAR
|
Female
|
OBC- NCL
(Central List)
|
710
|
99.99627
19
|
44
|
MAHARASH TRA
|
45
|
1205100411
|
KAVALAKUNT LA PRANATHI
REDDY
|
Female
|
General
|
710
|
99.99627
19
|
45
|
ANDHRA PRADESH
|
46
|
2301040019
|
TANAY JAIN
|
Male
|
General
|
710
|
99.99627
19
|
46
|
DELHI (NCT)
|
47
|
2207011372
|
TANNA BADAL SATISHKUMAR
|
Male
|
General
|
710
|
99.99627
19
|
47
|
GUJARAT
|
48
|
2707020075
|
BYRESH.S.H
|
Male
|
General
|
710
|
99.99627
19
|
48
|
KARNATAK A
|
49
|
4201250072
|
JAGRUTHI BODEDDULA
|
Female
|
General
|
710
|
99.99627
19
|
49
|
TELANGAN A
|
50
|
3903700428
|
KAMLESH SAINI
|
Male
|
OBC- NCL
(Central List)
|
710
|
99.99627
19
|
50
|
RAJASTHAN