NTA NEET UG Result 2023 Announced; Check here NEET Result Trend Analysis, Key Facts and Figures

NTA NEET UG Result 2023 has been announced today (June 13). Check the latest update on NEET UG result trend analysis, highlights like pass per cent, toppers, and appeared vs passed, and more

Check here NEET Result Trend Analysis, Key Facts and Figures
Check here NEET Result Trend Analysis, Key Facts and Figures

NEET Result 2023 Analysis: The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared NEET UG Result on June 13 for more than 20.87 lakh candidates who appeared in the exam. Out of the total appeared candidates 11,45,976 have qualified for the exam by securing the required cutoff score with respect to their category. 

NEET UG Result Scorecard 2023 Link 1 - Direct Link (Available Here)

NEET UG Result Scorecard 2023 Link 2 - Direct Link (Available Here)

NEET UG Result Scorecard 2023 Link 3 - Direct Link (Available Here)

NEET 2023 has the highest number of test takers as compared to the last two years. In 2022 and 2021, a total of 17.64 and 15.44 lakh appeared in the NEET exam. According to NTA notification, “ The agency has conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) 2023 for 2087449 candidates at 4097 different Centres located in 499 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities outside India on 07 May 2023 (Sunday) from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M. (IST).” 

Career Counseling

Based on the NEET result 2023, candidates will be provided with scores and category-wise opening and closing rank which will be the basis for admission to more than 1 lakh undergraduate medical, dental and allied courses seats. Among the total 99,013 MBBS, 27,868 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, 525 BVSc, and AH seats, 1,899 AIIMS, and 249 JIPMER. 

Candidates who have appeared can read below the NEET 2023 Result analysis highlights to know the pass percent, NEET cut off score, toppers and exam facts and figures. 

NEET Result 2023: Key Highlights of NEET(UG) Result and Score Card

In 2023 highest number of candidates had registered. Check the table below for complete details

Overview 

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

No. of candidates registered

1519375

1597435

1614777

1872343

2087462

No of Candidates Present

1410755

1366945

1544273

1764571

2038596

No of Candidates Absent

108620

230490

70504

107772

48866

Indian Nationals

1516066

1593907

1612276

1870015

2036316

NRIs

1884

1869

1054

910

852

OCIs

675

732

564

647

642

PIO

63

49

---

-

--

Foreigners

687

878

883

771

786

Male

680414

716586

710988

807538

902936

Female

838955

880843

903774

1064794

1184513

Transgender

6

6

15

11

13

Un Reserved

534072

475534

46-853

565964

592110

SC

211303

221253

235667

268750

294995

ST

96456

100519

100900

113830

126121

OBC

677544

706214

693652

791135

873173

EWS

---

93915

123705

132664

152197

Number of Cities

154

155

202

(including Kuwait and

Dubai)

497(including 14 cities outside India)

499

(including 14

cities outside India)

Number of Languages

11

11

13

13

13

Number of centres

2546

3862

3858

3570

4097

Number of Centre /

Deputy Centre Superintendent

5970

9680

9740

3570/7877

4097/7826

Number of invigilators

128000

266240

269140

156504

173954

Number of Observers

3600

5818

5880

3911

5804

No of City Coordinators

163

195

202

494

528

NEET Result 2023: Language-wise candidates registered

In 2023, 1672914 candidates registered for English whereas in 2022 only 1476024 candidates registered. Check the table for more details: 

No of the Candidates Registered

Language

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

ENGLISH

1204968

1263273

1265520

1476024

1672914

HINDI

179857

204399

228641

258827

276180

ASSAMESE

1796

5328

4596

4063

3324

BENGALI

4750

36593

35110

42663

43890

GUJARATI

59395

59055

49942

49638

53027

KANNADA

2305

1005

963

1193

704

NEET Result 2023: Gender-wise candidates registered, appeared and qualified

This year, 1184513 female candidates have registered out of which 1156618 appeared and 655599 qualified. Check the table below:

Gender

NEET(UG)-2022

NEET(UG)-2023

Registered

Appeared

Qualified

Registered

Appeared

Qualified

Male

807538

763545

429160

902936

881967

490374

Female

1064794

1001015

563902

1184513

1156618

655599

Transgender

11

11

7

13

11

3

Total

1872343

1764571

993069

2087462

2038596

1145976

NEET Result 2023: Category-wise candidates registered, appeared and qualified

 

NEET(UG)-2022

  

NEET(UG)-2023

Category

    

Registered

Appeared

Qualified

Registered

Appeared

Qualified

OBC

791135

750871

447753

890150

873173

525194

SC

268750

252054

131767

303318

294995

153674

ST

113830

103397

47295

132490

126121

56381

Gen

565964

529929

282184

607131

592110

312405

EWS

132664

128320

84070

154373

152197

98322

Total

1872343

1764571

993069

2087462

2038596

1145976

NEET Result 2023: PwD candidates registered, appeared and qualified

In PwD category, 8037 candidates registered whereas in 2022, a total of 6485 candidates registered. Check the table below for complete details: 

 

NEET(UG)-2022

  

NEET(UG)-2023

Category

    

Registered

Appeared

Qualified

Registered

Appeared

Qualified

PwD

6485

6102

2717

8037

7819

3508

NEET Result 2023: Nationality-wise candidates registered, appeared and qualified

Nationality

NEET(UG)-2022

  

NEET(UG)-2023

Registered

Appeared

Qualified

Registered

Appeared

Qualified

Indian

1870015

1762476

991629

2085096

2036316

1144399

Foreigner

771

676

424

815

786

521

NRI

910

851

558

877

852

533

OCI

647

568

458

674

642

523

PIO

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

1872343

1764571

993069

2087462

2038596

1145976

NEET Result 2023: Category-wise candidates qualified based on the qualifying criteria of NEET (UG)

Category

Qualifying

NEET(UG) 2022

NEET(UG) 2023
 

Criteria

Marks

Range

No. of

Candidates

Marks

Range

No. of Candidates

UR/EWS

50th Percentile

715-117

881402

720-137

1014372

OBC

40th Percentile

116-93

74458

136-107

88592

SC

40th Percentile

116-93

26087

136-107

29918

ST

40th Percentile

116-93

10565

136-107

12437

UR / EWS & PH

45th Percentile

116-105

328

136-121

405

OBC & PH

40th Percentile

104-93

160

120-107

179

SC & PH

40th Percentile

104-93

56

120-107

50

ST & PH

40th Percentile

104-93

13

120-108

23

Total

993069

  

1145976

NEET Result 2023: State-wise candidates registered, appeared and qualified

State Name

NEET (UG) - 2022

NEET (UG) – 2023

Regd.

Appd.

Qualified

Regd.

Appd.

Qualified

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

1000

959

521

1046

1025

537

Andhra Pradesh

68061

65305

40344

69690

68578

42836

Arunachal Pradesh

4276

3939

2027

4811

4624

2296

Assam

36006

33143

17027

39206

38153

19133

Bihar

103691

98668

55709

121647

118533

64916

Chandigarh

2730

2622

1905

3160

3098

2219

Chhattisgarh

35636

33443

16299

42130

41196

19610

Dadra & Nagar Haveli

921

870

465

1062

1028

588

Daman & Diu

427

379

195

491

460

257

Delhi

48185

46221

35113

55890

54701

39764

Goa

4041

3755

1882

4370

4277

2204

Gujarat

72879

64684

41901

79040

73180

49915

Haryana

40934

38855

26666

45197

44217

29794

Himachal Pradesh

17663

16930

10129

18830

18448

10962

Jammu and Kashmir

38140

36374

20005

37276

36431

20564

Jharkhand

25287

24002

15154

29793

29135

17894

Karnataka

133255

122423

72262

134381

131318

75248

Kerala

115480

92911

59404

137396

133450

75362

Lakshadweep

300

239

105

361

349

167

Madhya Pradesh

64110

55461

27134

104265

102161

49324

Maharashtra

227659

195338

79974

277903

273819

131008

Manipur

7049

5976

3548

8777

7736

4556

Meghalaya

3149

2149

978

3428

3271

1603

Mizoram

1784

1359

587

2024

1951

913

Nagaland

2356

1805

731

3020

2945

1648

Odisha

38494

33945

20654

57092

55866

28330

Puducherry

4925

4474

2362

5797

5715

3140

Punjab

15070

13182

8614

18846

18430

12043

Rajasthan

104173

95752

65758

148364

145824

100316

Sikkim

855

650

317

1324

1292

632

Tamil Nadu

121617

99610

57215

147583

144516

78693

Telangana

54872

50392

28093

73883

72842

42654

Tripura

4273

3536

1738

4839

4701

2334

Uttar Pradesh

174523

156992

88889

273572

267383

139961

Uttarakhand

13933

12047

7323

19250

18788

10843

West Bengal

74490

61887

37301

104923

102557

59053

Ladakh

906

744

367

774

740

422

OTHER

1659

937

699

6021

5858

4237

Total

1597435

1366945

771500

2087462

2038596

1145976

NEET Result 2023: List of top 50 candidates in NEET (UG) 2023

S.

No.

ROLL No.

Candidate’s Name

Gender

Category

Marks

Percentile Score

NEE T

State

Obt.

AI

Rank

1

4101200189

PRABANJAN J

Male

General

720

99.999901

9

1

TAMIL NADU

2

1205120175

BORA VARUN CHAKRAVARTHI

Male

OBC- NCL

(Central List)

720

99.999901

9

1

ANDHRA PRADESH

3

4101050478

KAUSTAV BAURI

Male

SC

716

99.999852

8

3

TAMIL NADU

4

3804010869

PRANJAL AGGARWAL

Female

General

715

99.999068

4

PUNJAB

5

2712450104

DHRUV ADVANI

Male

General

715

99.999068

5

KARNATAKA

6

4101060193

SURYA SIDDHARTH N

Male

OBC- NCL

(Central List)

715

99.999068

6

TAMIL NADU

7

3114130288

SHRINIKETH RAVI

Male

General

715

99.999068

7

MAHARASHT RA

8

3604180344

SWAYAM

SHAKTI TRIPATHY

Male

General

715

99.999068

8

ODISHA

9

4102030633

VARUN S

Male

OBC- NCL

(Central List)

715

99.999068

9

TAMIL NADU

10

3903170245

PARTH KHANDELWAL

Male

General

715

99.999068

10

RAJASTHAN

11

3803020053

ASHIKA AGGARWAL

Female

General

715

99.999068

11

PUNJAB

12

4608220475

SAYAN PRADHAN

Male

General

715

99.99906

8

12

WEST BENGAL

13

2001300241

HARSHIT BANSAL

Male

General

715

99.99906

8

13

DELHI (NCT)

14

3903160532

SHASHANK KUMAR

Male

General

715

99.99906

8

14

BIHAR

15

4201110013

KANCHANI GEYANTH RAGHU RAM REDDY

Male

General

715

99.99906

8

15

TELANGAN A

16

4410090141

SHUBHAMM BANSAL

Male

General

715

99.99906

8

16

UTTAR PRADESH

17

4609060017

BHASKAR KUMAR

Male

General

715

99.99906

8

17

WEST BENGAL

18

2201040217

DEV BHATIA

Male

General

715

99.99906

8

18

GUJARAT

19

4610030309

ARNAB PATI

Male

General

715

99.99906

8

19

WEST BENGAL

20

1522030154

SHASHANK SINHA

Male

OBC- NCL

(Central List)

712

99.99901

89

20

BIHAR

21

4413020063

PRAKHAR AGRAWAL

Male

General

711

99.99872

46

21

DELHI (NCT)

22

4410020525

AMRITANSH NIGAM

Male

General

711

99.99872

46

22

DELHI (NCT)

23

2808300014

ARYA R S

Female

General

711

99.99872

46

23

KERALA

24

4101010954

SAMUEL HARSHITH TSAPA

Male

General

711

99.99872

46

24

TAMIL NADU

25

1205150228

YELLAMPALLI LAKSHMI PRAVARDHAN

REDDY

Male

Gen-EWS

711

99.99872

46

25

ANDHRA PRADESH

26

2001680600

D KATHIRAVAN

Male

OBC- NCL

(Central List)

711

99.99872

46

26

DELHI (NCT)

27

3111240055

TANISHQ DEVENDRA BHAGAT

Male

OBC- NCL

(Central List)

710

99.99627

19

27

MAHARASH TRA

28

3913010359

NISHANT SHARMA

Male

General

710

99.99627

19

28

RAJASTHAN

29

4409020619

SHIVAM PATEL

Male

OBC- NCL

(Central List)

710

99.99627

19

29

UTTAR PRADESH

30

2208010693

NEEL NITESHBHAI LATHIYA

Male

General

710

99.99627

19

30

GUJARAT

31

3903360023

PRAGATA GHOSH

Male

OBC- NCL

(Central List)

710

99.99627

19

31

RAJASTHAN

32

2301110021

VEDANT GARG

Male

General

710

99.99627

19

32

DELHI (NCT)

33

2001030232

MIMANSHA MOUN

Female

General

710

99.99627

19

33

DELHI (NCT)

34

2001440702

AAKASH JOON

Male

General

710

99.99627

19

34

DELHI (NCT)

35

3604050318

SURYA

PRATAP MISHRA

Male

General

710

99.99627

19

35

ODISHA

36

4102050321

JACOB BIVIN

Male

General

710

99.99627

19

36

TAMIL NADU

37

3903260232

SOUMYADEEP MANNA

Male

General

710

99.99627

19

37

RAJASTHAN

38

1205190286

VANGIPURAM HARSHIL SAI

Male

General

710

99.99627

19

38

ANDHRA PRADESH

39

2602020356

SUMEGHA SINHA

Female

General

710

99.99627

19

39

RAJASTHAN

40

1205070271

KANI YASASRI

Female

SC

710

99.99627

19

40

ANDHRA PRADESH

41

4404010677

VAIBHAV SINHA

Male

General

710

99.99627

19

41

UTTAR PRADESH

42

4408020096

BAREERA ALI

Female

General

710

99.99627

19

42

UTTAR

PRADESH

43

3923020385

JATIN SAHARAN

Male

OBC- NCL

(Central List)

710

99.99627

19

43

RAJASTHAN

44

3115030556

RIDDHI WAJARINGKAR

Female

OBC- NCL

(Central List)

710

99.99627

19

44

MAHARASH TRA

45

1205100411

KAVALAKUNT LA PRANATHI

REDDY

Female

General

710

99.99627

19

45

ANDHRA PRADESH

46

2301040019

TANAY JAIN

Male

General

710

99.99627

19

46

DELHI (NCT)

47

2207011372

TANNA BADAL SATISHKUMAR

Male

General

710

99.99627

19

47

GUJARAT

48

2707020075

BYRESH.S.H

Male

General

710

99.99627

19

48

KARNATAK A

49

4201250072

JAGRUTHI BODEDDULA

Female

General

710

99.99627

19

49

TELANGAN A

50

3903700428

KAMLESH SAINI

Male

OBC- NCL

(Central List)

710

99.99627

19

50

RAJASTHAN

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next