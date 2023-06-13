NTA NEET UG Result 2023 Announced; Check here NEET Result Trend Analysis, Key Facts and Figures

NTA NEET UG Result 2023 has been announced today (June 13). Check the latest update on NEET UG result trend analysis, highlights like pass per cent, toppers, and appeared vs passed, and more

NEET Result 2023 Analysis: The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared NEET UG Result on June 13 for more than 20.87 lakh candidates who appeared in the exam. Out of the total appeared candidates 11,45,976 have qualified for the exam by securing the required cutoff score with respect to their category.

NEET 2023 has the highest number of test takers as compared to the last two years. In 2022 and 2021, a total of 17.64 and 15.44 lakh appeared in the NEET exam. According to NTA notification, “ The agency has conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) 2023 for 2087449 candidates at 4097 different Centres located in 499 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities outside India on 07 May 2023 (Sunday) from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M. (IST).”

Based on the NEET result 2023, candidates will be provided with scores and category-wise opening and closing rank which will be the basis for admission to more than 1 lakh undergraduate medical, dental and allied courses seats. Among the total 99,013 MBBS, 27,868 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, 525 BVSc, and AH seats, 1,899 AIIMS, and 249 JIPMER.

Candidates who have appeared can read below the NEET 2023 Result analysis highlights to know the pass percent, NEET cut off score, toppers and exam facts and figures.

NEET Result 2023: Key Highlights of NEET(UG) Result and Score Card

In 2023 highest number of candidates had registered. Check the table below for complete details

Overview 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 No. of candidates registered 1519375 1597435 1614777 1872343 2087462 No of Candidates Present 1410755 1366945 1544273 1764571 2038596 No of Candidates Absent 108620 230490 70504 107772 48866 Indian Nationals 1516066 1593907 1612276 1870015 2036316 NRIs 1884 1869 1054 910 852 OCIs 675 732 564 647 642 PIO 63 49 --- - -- Foreigners 687 878 883 771 786 Male 680414 716586 710988 807538 902936 Female 838955 880843 903774 1064794 1184513 Transgender 6 6 15 11 13 Un Reserved 534072 475534 46-853 565964 592110 SC 211303 221253 235667 268750 294995 ST 96456 100519 100900 113830 126121 OBC 677544 706214 693652 791135 873173 EWS --- 93915 123705 132664 152197 Number of Cities 154 155 202 (including Kuwait and Dubai) 497(including 14 cities outside India) 499 (including 14 cities outside India) Number of Languages 11 11 13 13 13 Number of centres 2546 3862 3858 3570 4097 Number of Centre / Deputy Centre Superintendent 5970 9680 9740 3570/7877 4097/7826 Number of invigilators 128000 266240 269140 156504 173954 Number of Observers 3600 5818 5880 3911 5804 No of City Coordinators 163 195 202 494 528

NEET Result 2023: Language-wise candidates registered

In 2023, 1672914 candidates registered for English whereas in 2022 only 1476024 candidates registered. Check the table for more details:

No of the Candidates Registered Language 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 ENGLISH 1204968 1263273 1265520 1476024 1672914 HINDI 179857 204399 228641 258827 276180 ASSAMESE 1796 5328 4596 4063 3324 BENGALI 4750 36593 35110 42663 43890 GUJARATI 59395 59055 49942 49638 53027 KANNADA 2305 1005 963 1193 704

NEET Result 2023: Gender-wise candidates registered, appeared and qualified

This year, 1184513 female candidates have registered out of which 1156618 appeared and 655599 qualified. Check the table below:

Gender NEET(UG)-2022 NEET(UG)-2023 Registered Appeared Qualified Registered Appeared Qualified Male 807538 763545 429160 902936 881967 490374 Female 1064794 1001015 563902 1184513 1156618 655599 Transgender 11 11 7 13 11 3 Total 1872343 1764571 993069 2087462 2038596 1145976

NEET Result 2023: Category-wise candidates registered, appeared and qualified

NEET(UG)-2022 NEET(UG)-2023 Category Registered Appeared Qualified Registered Appeared Qualified OBC 791135 750871 447753 890150 873173 525194 SC 268750 252054 131767 303318 294995 153674 ST 113830 103397 47295 132490 126121 56381 Gen 565964 529929 282184 607131 592110 312405 EWS 132664 128320 84070 154373 152197 98322 Total 1872343 1764571 993069 2087462 2038596 1145976

NEET Result 2023: PwD candidates registered, appeared and qualified

In PwD category, 8037 candidates registered whereas in 2022, a total of 6485 candidates registered. Check the table below for complete details:

NEET(UG)-2022 NEET(UG)-2023 Category Registered Appeared Qualified Registered Appeared Qualified PwD 6485 6102 2717 8037 7819 3508

NEET Result 2023: Nationality-wise candidates registered, appeared and qualified

Nationality NEET(UG)-2022 NEET(UG)-2023 Registered Appeared Qualified Registered Appeared Qualified Indian 1870015 1762476 991629 2085096 2036316 1144399 Foreigner 771 676 424 815 786 521 NRI 910 851 558 877 852 533 OCI 647 568 458 674 642 523 PIO - - - - - - Total 1872343 1764571 993069 2087462 2038596 1145976

NEET Result 2023: Category-wise candidates qualified based on the qualifying criteria of NEET (UG)

Category Qualifying NEET(UG) 2022 NEET(UG) 2023 Criteria Marks Range No. of Candidates Marks Range No. of Candidates UR/EWS 50th Percentile 715-117 881402 720-137 1014372 OBC 40th Percentile 116-93 74458 136-107 88592 SC 40th Percentile 116-93 26087 136-107 29918 ST 40th Percentile 116-93 10565 136-107 12437 UR / EWS & PH 45th Percentile 116-105 328 136-121 405 OBC & PH 40th Percentile 104-93 160 120-107 179 SC & PH 40th Percentile 104-93 56 120-107 50 ST & PH 40th Percentile 104-93 13 120-108 23 Total 993069 1145976

NEET Result 2023: State-wise candidates registered, appeared and qualified

State Name NEET (UG) - 2022 NEET (UG) – 2023 Regd. Appd. Qualified Regd. Appd. Qualified Andaman & Nicobar Islands 1000 959 521 1046 1025 537 Andhra Pradesh 68061 65305 40344 69690 68578 42836 Arunachal Pradesh 4276 3939 2027 4811 4624 2296 Assam 36006 33143 17027 39206 38153 19133 Bihar 103691 98668 55709 121647 118533 64916 Chandigarh 2730 2622 1905 3160 3098 2219 Chhattisgarh 35636 33443 16299 42130 41196 19610 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 921 870 465 1062 1028 588 Daman & Diu 427 379 195 491 460 257 Delhi 48185 46221 35113 55890 54701 39764 Goa 4041 3755 1882 4370 4277 2204 Gujarat 72879 64684 41901 79040 73180 49915 Haryana 40934 38855 26666 45197 44217 29794 Himachal Pradesh 17663 16930 10129 18830 18448 10962 Jammu and Kashmir 38140 36374 20005 37276 36431 20564 Jharkhand 25287 24002 15154 29793 29135 17894 Karnataka 133255 122423 72262 134381 131318 75248 Kerala 115480 92911 59404 137396 133450 75362 Lakshadweep 300 239 105 361 349 167 Madhya Pradesh 64110 55461 27134 104265 102161 49324 Maharashtra 227659 195338 79974 277903 273819 131008 Manipur 7049 5976 3548 8777 7736 4556 Meghalaya 3149 2149 978 3428 3271 1603 Mizoram 1784 1359 587 2024 1951 913 Nagaland 2356 1805 731 3020 2945 1648 Odisha 38494 33945 20654 57092 55866 28330 Puducherry 4925 4474 2362 5797 5715 3140 Punjab 15070 13182 8614 18846 18430 12043 Rajasthan 104173 95752 65758 148364 145824 100316 Sikkim 855 650 317 1324 1292 632 Tamil Nadu 121617 99610 57215 147583 144516 78693 Telangana 54872 50392 28093 73883 72842 42654 Tripura 4273 3536 1738 4839 4701 2334 Uttar Pradesh 174523 156992 88889 273572 267383 139961 Uttarakhand 13933 12047 7323 19250 18788 10843 West Bengal 74490 61887 37301 104923 102557 59053 Ladakh 906 744 367 774 740 422 OTHER 1659 937 699 6021 5858 4237 Total 1597435 1366945 771500 2087462 2038596 1145976

