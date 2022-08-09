NTA UGC NET 2022 August Exam Postponed to September Officially: UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar Informed

NTA UGC NET 2022 August Exam Postponed Officially: UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has informed that NTA UGC NET June 2022 & Dec 2021 Exam which were going to be held on August 12, 13 and 14 have been postponed to 2oth to 30th September 2022.

NTA UGC NET 2022 August Exam Postponed to September Officially: UGC NET 2022 Exam which was going to be held by NTA on 12th, 13th and 14th August 2022 has been postponed and will now be held between 20th to 30th September 2022 for the remaining 64 subjects. UGC NET Exams are conducted by NTA to determine the eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor both’ in recognized Indian Universities or Colleges.

NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam Analysis - Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam:

UGC NET June 2022 & Dec 2021 Merged Cycle Important Dates Submission of Online Application Form 30th April to 30th May 2022 Last date for submission of Examination fee (through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking /UPI 30th May 2022 (till 11:50 PM) Correction in the Particulars in Online Application Form 31st May to 1st June 2022 Intimation of Cities of exam centres 11th September 2022 (Phase-2) Downloading of Admit Card from NTA 16th September 2022 (Phase-2) Direct Download Link Dates of Examination Phase-1: 9, 11, 12 July 2022 Phase-2: Between 20th to 30th September 2022

Download Previous Year Papers of UGC NET Exam

NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam to be held on 12th, 13th & 14th August Postponed Officially Informed UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said that “Phase II was earlier scheduled to be held on 12, 13, and 14 August 2022. However, now the final Phase II examination of UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) has been scheduled to be conducted between 20 and 30 September 2022, involving 64 subjects (including Telugu & Marathi postponed due to the Government of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana having their own examinations on 09 July 2022 and 15 subjects in which the examination could not be conducted at 07 Centres on 9 July 2022 Shift-1 due to technical issues).”

Get UGC NET 2022 Free Study Material

The city of Examination Centre shall be displayed on 11 September 2022 on the NTA website. Admit Cards can be downloaded on 16 September 2022 from the NTA website. Candidates are advised not to go by fake notices being circulated on social media. They are advised to regularly visit the NTA website: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can write to ugcnet@nta.ac.in

PRACTICE UGC NET 2022 Mock Test

Phase II was earlier scheduled to be held on 12, 13 and 14 August 2022. However, now the final Phase II examination of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) has been scheduled to be conducted between 20 and 30 September 2022, involving 64 subjects — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) August 8, 2022

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted Phase I of the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) Examination on 09, 11, and 12 July 2022 for 33 Subjects in 310 Examination Centres located in 225 Cities across the Country.