NTA UGC NET 2022 Admit Card Phase-2: Download Link Releasing Soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in

NTA UGC NET 2022 Admit Card Phase-2 to Release Soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: In this article, we have shared the step-by-step process of downloading the NTA UGC NET June 2022 & Dec 2021 Exam Phase-2 Admit Card.

NTA UGC NET 2022 Admit Card Phase-2 to Release Soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Admit Cards for UGC NET June 2022 & December 2021 Phase-2 Exam will be soon released by National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET 2022 Exam was held on the 9th, 11th & 12th July 2022 for 33 subjects at different Exam Centers across India. NTA will conduct the exam for the remaining 49 subjects on the 12th 13th and 14th August 2022.

NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam Analysis - Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam:

UGC NET June 2022 & Dec 2021 Merged Cycle Important Dates Submission of Online Application Form 30th April to 30th May 2022 Last date for submission of Examination fee (through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking /UPI 30th May 2022 (till 11:50 PM) Correction in the Particulars in Online Application Form 31st May to 1st June 2022 Intimation of Cities of exam centres To be Released soon Downloading of Admit Card from NTA To be Released soon Dates of Examination Phase-2 12, 13, 14 August 2022 (For Remaining Subjects) Phase-1 9, 11, 12 July 2022

Previous Story: UGC NET 2022 Exam Postponed in a few Test Centres

Steps to download UGC NET 2022 Admit Card

NTA will issue Admit Card to the candidates subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions. Below is the step-by-step process of downloading the NTA UGC NET 2022 Admit Card:

Step-1: Candidates need to visit the official website of NTA UGC NET, i.e., ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step-2: Click on the link ‘View Admit Card’,

Step-3: A new window will open where the Registered Candidates are required to sign in..

Step-4: Fill in the Application Number, Date of Birth and Captcha Code.

Step-5: Download the Admit Card and take out the Print Copy of the same for future use.

Download Previous Year Papers of UGC NET Exam

Candidates need to bring the Admit Card along with a passport-size photograph affixed to it and one more passport-size photograph to be affixed to the attendance sheet. So candidates are advised to keep the print copy of their admit cards in good condition and follow the instructions mentioned on the admit card before the day of examination.

Get UGC NET 2022 Free Study Material

Helpline Number for queries related to UGC NET 2022 Admit Card

The detailed schedule mentioning revised dates of downloading of Admit Cards and Examination will be displayed separately on NTA & UGC NET websites. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

PRACTICE UGC NET 2022 Mock Test