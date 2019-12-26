NTA UGC NET Final Answer Key December 2019 Released: Compare your score with Expected Cutoff & Previous Cutoff

UGC NET Final Answer Key December 2019 has been released on the official website of National Testing Agency (NTA)- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The tentative answer key was released on 10th Dec 2019 and was viewed till 14th December 2019. NTA UGC NET December 2019 Exams were held from 2nd December 2019 to 6th December 2019 and now the candidates must be expecting to clear the cut-off marks of Paper-1 and Paper-2. So based on the difficulty level of the Paper 1 and 2, we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of NTA UGC NET December 2019 Exam.

NTA UGC NET December 2019 (2nd to 6th December)

NTA UGC NET December 2019 Exam consisted of two papers, i.e., Paper 1 & 2. However, this time both the papers were conducted in a single session of three hours duration with no separate timing allocated to Paper 1 & 2. Also, there was no negative marking for wrong answers.

NTA UGC NET December 2019 Exam Pattern Session Paper Number of Questions Marks Duration Single Session I 50 100 3 Hours II 100 200 Total 150 300

NTA UGC NET December 2019 Paper-1 & Paper-2 Expected Cut-Off

The difficulty level of the questions asked in the exam was of ‘Easy to Medium’. So, let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for NTA UGC NET December 2019 Paper-1:

Expected Cut-Off for NTA UGC NET December 2019 Paper-1 Category Expected Cut-Off (Out of 100 Marks) General/ EWS 40-50 OBC/SC/ST/Transgender 35-45

Questions asked in the exam consisted of medium to difficult level for different subjects. So, let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for NTA UGC NET December 2019 Paper-2:

Expected Cut-Off for NTA UGC NET December 2019 Paper-2 Subjects JRF & Assistant Professor Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks) Assistant Professor Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks) General/ EWS OBC SC ST General/ EWS OBC SC ST Economics 70-75 65-70 60-65 55-60 65-70 60-65 55-60 50-55 Political Science 65-70 60-65 55-60 50-55 55-60 50-55 45-50 45-50 Philosophy 70-75 68-72 63-68 60-65 60-65 55-60 50-55 50-55 Psychology 60-65 57-62 55-60 55-60 55-60 50-55 45-50 45-50 Sociology 65-70 60-65 55-60 55-60 55-60 50-55 45-50 45-50 History 55-60 50-55 45-50 40-45 48-52 43-48 40-45 40-45 Anthropology 70-75 68-72 63-68 60-65 60-65 55-60 50-55 50-55 Commerce 65-70 60-65 55-60 50-55 60-65 55-60 50-55 45-50 Education 60-65 55-60 50-55 50-55 50-55 47-52 45-50 42-47 Social Work 62-67 57-62 55-60 50-55 57-62 52-57 47-52 47-52 Public Administration 65-70 60-65 55-60 50-55 55-60 50-55 45-50 40-45 Management 65-70 60-65 55-60 50-55 60-65 55-60 50-55 45-50 Hindi 60-65 57-62 55-60 55-60 55-60 50-55 45-50 45-50 English 60-65 57-62 55-60 55-60 55-60 50-55 45-50 45-50 Mass Communication & Journalism 65-70 60-65 55-60 50-55 55-60 50-55 45-50 40-45 Geography 65-70 60-65 57-62 55-60 55-60 50-55 47-52 47-52 Computer Science & Application 60-65 55-60 52-57 52-57 50-55 45-50 43-48 43-48 Electronic Science 65-70 60-65 55-60 50-55 55-60 50-55 45-50 40-45 Environmental Sciences 65-70 60-65 55-60 50-55 55-60 50-55 45-50 40-45 International and Area Studies 70-75 65-70 60-65 55-60 65-70 60-65 55-60 50-55

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

Result (31st December 2019)

The result of UGC NET December 2019 Exam will be uploaded on the website www.ntanet.nic.in as per schedule. The tentative result date is 31st December 2019 as per the latest notification.

JRF Score Validity

The validity period of the offer is three years w.e.f the date of issue of JRF Award Letter. However, in case the candidate who has already joined M.Phil. /Ph.D., the date of commencement of fellowship shall be from the date of declaration of NET result or date of their joining, whichever is later.

NET E-Certificate

The role of NTA is only upto the conduct of NET Examination and declaration of result. The e-certificates to qualified candidates are issued by UGC- NET Bureau. So the candidates declared qualified in NET are informed to contact Head, UGC NET Bureau, University of Delhi, South Campus, Benito Juarez Marg, New Delhi, Pin Code-110021, Phone No. (011-24116316, 24115416, 24115419).