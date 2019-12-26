Search

NTA UGC NET Final Answer Key December 2019 Released: Compare your score with Expected Cutoff & Previous Cutoff

UGC NET Expected Cutoff December 2019 & Previous Cutoff: NTA UGC NET Final Answer Key December 2019 has been released @ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Get a guesstimate of NTA UGC NET December 2019 Cut-Off marks which will be required to determine the candidate’s eligibility for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only posts in Indian Universities and Colleges.

Dec 26, 2019 11:10 IST
NTA UGC NET 2019 Dec: Expected Cut-Off Marks for Paper 1 & 2
UGC NET Final Answer Key December 2019 has been released on the official website of National Testing Agency (NTA)- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The tentative answer key was released on 10th Dec 2019 and was viewed till 14th December 2019. NTA UGC NET December 2019 Exams were held from 2nd December 2019 to 6th December 2019 and now the candidates must be expecting to clear the cut-off marks of Paper-1 and Paper-2. So based on the difficulty level of the Paper 1 and 2, we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of NTA UGC NET December 2019 Exam.

NTA UGC NET December 2019 (2nd to 6th December)

NTA UGC NET December 2019 Exam consisted of two papers, i.e., Paper 1 & 2. However, this time both the papers were conducted in a single session of three hours duration with no separate timing allocated to Paper 1 & 2. Also, there was no negative marking for wrong answers.

NTA UGC NET December 2019 Exam Pattern

Session

Paper

Number of Questions

Marks

Duration

Single Session

I

50

100

3 Hours

II

100

200

Total

150

300

NTA UGC NET December 2019 Paper-1 & Paper-2 Expected Cut-Off

The difficulty level of the questions asked in the exam was of ‘Easy to Medium’. So, let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for NTA UGC NET December 2019 Paper-1:

Expected Cut-Off for NTA UGC NET December 2019 Paper-1

Category

Expected Cut-Off (Out of 100 Marks)

General/ EWS

40-50

OBC/SC/ST/Transgender

35-45

Questions asked in the exam consisted of medium to difficult level for different subjects. So, let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for NTA UGC NET December 2019 Paper-2:

Expected Cut-Off for NTA UGC NET December 2019 Paper-2

Subjects

JRF & Assistant Professor Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks)

Assistant Professor Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks)

General/ EWS

OBC

SC

ST

General/ EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Economics

70-75

65-70

60-65

55-60

65-70

60-65

55-60

50-55

Political Science

65-70

60-65

55-60

50-55

55-60

50-55

45-50

45-50

Philosophy

70-75

68-72

63-68

60-65

60-65

55-60

50-55

50-55

Psychology

60-65

57-62

55-60

55-60

55-60

50-55

45-50

45-50

Sociology

65-70

60-65

55-60

55-60

55-60

50-55

45-50

45-50

History

55-60

50-55

45-50

40-45

48-52

43-48

40-45

40-45

Anthropology

70-75

68-72

63-68

60-65

60-65

55-60

50-55

50-55

Commerce

65-70

60-65

55-60

50-55

60-65

55-60

50-55

45-50

Education

60-65

55-60

50-55

50-55

50-55

47-52

45-50

42-47

Social Work

62-67

57-62

55-60

50-55

57-62

52-57

47-52

47-52

Public Administration

65-70

60-65

55-60

50-55

55-60

50-55

45-50

40-45

Management

65-70

60-65

55-60

50-55

60-65

55-60

50-55

45-50

Hindi

60-65

57-62

55-60

55-60

55-60

50-55

45-50

45-50

English

60-65

57-62

55-60

55-60

55-60

50-55

45-50

45-50

Mass Communication & Journalism

65-70

60-65

55-60

50-55

55-60

50-55

45-50

40-45

Geography

65-70

60-65

57-62

55-60

55-60

50-55

47-52

47-52

Computer Science & Application

60-65

55-60

52-57

52-57

50-55

45-50

43-48

43-48

Electronic Science

65-70

60-65

55-60

50-55

55-60

50-55

45-50

40-45

Environmental Sciences

65-70

60-65

55-60

50-55

55-60

50-55

45-50

40-45

International and Area Studies

70-75

65-70

60-65

55-60

65-70

60-65

55-60

50-55

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

Result (31st December 2019)

The result of UGC NET December 2019 Exam will be uploaded on the website www.ntanet.nic.in as per schedule. The tentative result date is 31st December 2019 as per the latest notification.

JRF Score Validity

The validity period of the offer is three years w.e.f the date of issue of JRF Award Letter. However, in case the candidate who has already joined M.Phil. /Ph.D., the date of commencement of fellowship shall be from the date of declaration of NET result or date of their joining, whichever is later.

NET E-Certificate

The role of NTA is only upto the conduct of NET Examination and declaration of result. The e-certificates to qualified candidates are issued by UGC- NET Bureau. So the candidates declared qualified in NET are informed to contact Head, UGC NET Bureau, University of Delhi, South Campus, Benito Juarez Marg, New Delhi, Pin Code-110021, Phone No. (011-24116316, 24115416, 24115419).

