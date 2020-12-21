NTPC Admit Card 2020 Released for ITI Trainee, Lab Assistant and Assistant Posts @ntpc.co.in, Download Call Letter

NTPC Admit Card 2020: National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd. (NTPC), Chhattisgarh has published the admit card of Single Stage Online Computer Based Test for the post of ITI Trainee (Fitter/ Electrician), Lab Assistant (Chemistry) Trainee and Assistant (Materials / Storekeeper) Trainee on its official website - ntpc.co.in. Candidates can download NTPC Admit Card from the official website of NTPC i.e. www.ntpccareers.net.

NTPC Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download the admit card, directly, through the link below:

NTPC Admit Card Download Link

NTPC Exam is scheduled to be held on 02 January 2021 (Saturday) and 03 January 2021 (Sunday).

How to Download NTPC Admit Card 2020 ?