NTPC Admit Card 2020 Released for ITI Trainee, Lab Assistant and Assistant Posts @ntpc.co.in, Download Call Letter

National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd. (NTPC), Chhattisgarh has published the admit card of Single Stage Online Computer Based Test for the post of ITI Trainee (Fitter/ Electrician), Lab Assistant (Chemistry) Trainee & Assistant (Materials / Storekeeper) Trainee on  its official website ntpc.co.in

Dec 21, 2020 20:04 IST
NTPC Admit Card 2020
NTPC Admit Card 2020

NTPC Admit Card 2020: National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd. (NTPC), Chhattisgarh has published the admit card of Single Stage Online Computer Based Test for the post of ITI Trainee (Fitter/ Electrician), Lab Assistant (Chemistry) Trainee and Assistant (Materials / Storekeeper) Trainee on  its official website - ntpc.co.in. Candidates can download NTPC Admit Card from the official website of NTPC i.e. www.ntpccareers.net.

NTPC Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download the admit card, directly, through the link below:

NTPC Admit Card Download Link

NTPC Exam is scheduled to be held on 02 January 2021 (Saturday) and 03 January 2021 (Sunday).

How to Download NTPC Admit Card 2020 ?

  1. Go to official website of NTPC - https://www.ntpccareers.net/
  2. Click on the link - ‘Click to Download’ under  ”Print Out / Download of Admit Card for Single Stage Online Computer Based Test to be held on 2nd January 2021 & 3rd January 2021 for ITI Trainee (Fitter/ Electrician), Lab Assistant (Chemistry) Trainee, Asst (Materials / Storekeeper) Trainee for Bongaigaon TPS against Recruitment Advertisement No. BgTPP/HR/Rect/2018/01.”
  3. Click on ‘(Fitter) (Electrician)’ or ‘Lab Assistant(Chemistry) Trainee’ or ‘Asst( Materials / Storekeeper) Trainee
  4. Enter your two of either your E-mail Id OR Candidate's Name AND your DOB, as submitted in your application
  5. Download NTPC Call Letter

 

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next