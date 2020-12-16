NTPC Recruitment 2020 for Executive and Other Posts, Apply @ntpc.co.in

NTPC Recruitment 2020: National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC Limited) has released the recruitment notification for the post of Executive (Excavation), Executive (Mine Planning-RQP), Head of Mine Surveyor and Assistant Mine Surveyor/ Mine Surveyor on a fixed term basis for a period of three years on ntpc.co.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply NTPC Diploma Engineer Recruitment 2020 on official website ntpccareers.net from from 16 December to 30 December 2020.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Submitting Application at NTPC - 16 December 2020

Last Date of Submitting Application at NTPC - 30 December 2020

NTPC Vacancy Details

Total - 19 Posts

Executive (Excavation) - 1

Executive (Mine Planning-RQP) - 2

Head of Mine Surveyor - 1

Asst. Mine Surveyor/ Mine Surveyor - 15

NTPC Salary:

Executive (Excavation) - Rs. 1,70,000/-

Executive (Mine Planning-RQP) - Rs. 1,89,000/-

Head of Mine Surveyor - Rs. 1,89,000/-

Asst. Mine Surveyor/ Mine Surveyor - Rs. 57,000/- Rs. 76,000/

Eligibility Criteria for NTPC Posts

Educational Qualification:

Executive (Excavation) - Engineering Degree in Mechanical / Mining Machinery and 10 Years of experience

Executive (Mine Planning-RQP) - Engineering Degree in Mining OR Post Graduate Degree in Geology / Applied Geology and 14 Years of experience

Head of Mine Surveyor - DIploma in Mine / Mine Survey and 20 Years of experience

Asst. Mine Surveyor/ Mine Surveyor - Diploma in Mine / Mine Survey and 5-10 Years of experience

Age Limit:

56 Years

How to Apply for NTPC Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can apply online on www.ntpccareer.net from from 16 December to 30 December 2020

NTPC Notification PDF

Online Application Link