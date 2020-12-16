NTPC Recruitment 2020 for Executive and Other Posts, Apply @ntpc.co.in

NTPC Recruitment 2020: National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC Limited) has released the recruitment notification for the post of Executive (Excavation), Executive (Mine Planning-RQP), Head of Mine Surveyor and Assistant Mine Surveyor/ Mine Surveyor on a fixed term basis for a period of three years on ntpc.co.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply NTPC Diploma Engineer Recruitment 2020 on official website ntpccareers.net from from 16 December to 30 December 2020.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Submitting Application at NTPC - 16 December 2020
- Last Date of Submitting Application at NTPC - 30 December 2020
NTPC Vacancy Details
Total - 19 Posts
- Executive (Excavation) - 1
- Executive (Mine Planning-RQP) - 2
- Head of Mine Surveyor - 1
- Asst. Mine Surveyor/ Mine Surveyor - 15
NTPC Salary:
- Executive (Excavation) - Rs. 1,70,000/-
- Executive (Mine Planning-RQP) - Rs. 1,89,000/-
- Head of Mine Surveyor - Rs. 1,89,000/-
- Asst. Mine Surveyor/ Mine Surveyor - Rs. 57,000/- Rs. 76,000/
Eligibility Criteria for NTPC Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Executive (Excavation) - Engineering Degree in Mechanical / Mining Machinery and 10 Years of experience
- Executive (Mine Planning-RQP) - Engineering Degree in Mining OR Post Graduate Degree in Geology / Applied Geology and 14 Years of experience
- Head of Mine Surveyor - DIploma in Mine / Mine Survey and 20 Years of experience
- Asst. Mine Surveyor/ Mine Surveyor - Diploma in Mine / Mine Survey and 5-10 Years of experience
Age Limit:
56 Years
How to Apply for NTPC Recruitment 2020 ?
Eligible candidates can apply online on www.ntpccareer.net from from 16 December to 30 December 2020
