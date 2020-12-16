NTPC Recruitment 2020 for Executive and Other Posts, Apply @ntpc.co.in

National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC Limited) has released the recruitment notification for the post of Executive (Excavation), Executive (Mine Planning-RQP), Head of Mine Surveyor and Assistant Mine Surveyor/ Mine Surveyor 

Dec 16, 2020 18:56 IST
ntpc recruitment 2020
ntpc recruitment 2020

NTPC Recruitment 2020: National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC Limited) has released the recruitment notification for the post of Executive (Excavation), Executive (Mine Planning-RQP), Head of Mine Surveyor and Assistant Mine Surveyor/ Mine Surveyor on a fixed term basis for a period of three years on ntpc.co.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply NTPC Diploma Engineer Recruitment 2020 on official website ntpccareers.net from from 16 December to 30 December 2020.

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Submitting Application at NTPC - 16 December 2020
  • Last Date of Submitting Application at NTPC - 30 December 2020

NTPC Vacancy Details

Total - 19 Posts

  • Executive (Excavation) - 1
  • Executive (Mine Planning-RQP) - 2
  • Head of Mine Surveyor - 1
  • Asst. Mine Surveyor/ Mine Surveyor - 15

NTPC Salary:

  • Executive (Excavation) - Rs. 1,70,000/-
  • Executive (Mine Planning-RQP) - Rs. 1,89,000/-
  • Head of Mine Surveyor - Rs. 1,89,000/-
  • Asst. Mine Surveyor/ Mine Surveyor - Rs. 57,000/- Rs. 76,000/

Eligibility Criteria for NTPC Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • Executive (Excavation) - Engineering Degree in Mechanical / Mining Machinery and 10 Years of experience
  • Executive (Mine Planning-RQP) - Engineering Degree in Mining OR Post Graduate Degree in Geology / Applied Geology and 14 Years of experience
  • Head of Mine Surveyor - DIploma in Mine / Mine Survey and 20 Years of experience
  • Asst. Mine Surveyor/ Mine Surveyor - Diploma in Mine / Mine Survey and 5-10 Years of experience

Age Limit:

56 Years

How to Apply for NTPC Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can apply online on www.ntpccareer.net from from 16 December to 30 December 2020

NTPC Notification PDF

Online Application Link

General Knowledge for Exams
Current Affairs for Exams
Latest Job Notifications

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next