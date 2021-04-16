NTPC Recruitment 2021 through GATE for 50 Engineering Executive Trainee (ETT) Posts, Apply Online @ntpccareers.net

NTPC Recruitment 2021 through GATE: National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC Ltd.) is going to recruit the candidates for the post of Engineering Executive Trainee (ETT). It is a special recruitment driver only for Female Engineer Graduates. Eligible and interested can apply for NTPC GATE Recruitment 2021 from 16 April 2021 to 06 May 2021 on official website of NTPC Career ntpccareers.net.

A total of 50 vacancies are available for Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics and Instrumentation Disciplines. Candidates who have appeared in Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2021) would be able to apply for NTPC ETT Recruitment 2021.

NTPC GATE 2021 Important Date

Starting Date of Submitting Application at NTPC - 16 April 2021

Last Date of Submitting Application at NTPC - 06 May 2021

NTPC GATE 2021 Vacancy Details

Engineering Executive Trainee - 50 Posts

Mechanical

Electrical

Electronics

Instrumentation

NTPC GATE Salary:

Rs.40,000 to Rs. 1,40,000 at a basic salary of Rs. 40,000/- ER Grade

Eligibility Criteria for NTPC GATE 2021 Engineering Executive Trainee Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

BE/B.Tech in following streams:

NTPC GATE 2021 Age Limit:

27 Years

Selection Procedure for NTPC GATE 2021 ETT Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of performance in GATE 2021

How to Apply for NTPC GATE 2021 ?

The candidates can apply online for NTPC EET 2021 with their GATE 2021 Registration Number on www.ntpccareer.net from 16 April to 06 May 2021.

NTPC GATE 2021 Notification Download

NTPC GATE Online Application