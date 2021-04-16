NTPC Recruitment 2021 through GATE for 50 Engineering Executive Trainee (ETT) Posts, Apply Online @ntpccareers.net
National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC Ltd.) is hiring 50 female candidates for the post of Engineering Executive Trainee (ETT). through GATE 2021
NTPC Recruitment 2021 through GATE: National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC Ltd.) is going to recruit the candidates for the post of Engineering Executive Trainee (ETT). It is a special recruitment driver only for Female Engineer Graduates. Eligible and interested can apply for NTPC GATE Recruitment 2021 from 16 April 2021 to 06 May 2021 on official website of NTPC Career ntpccareers.net.
A total of 50 vacancies are available for Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics and Instrumentation Disciplines. Candidates who have appeared in Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2021) would be able to apply for NTPC ETT Recruitment 2021.
NTPC GATE 2021 Important Date
- Starting Date of Submitting Application at NTPC - 16 April 2021
- Last Date of Submitting Application at NTPC - 06 May 2021
NTPC GATE 2021 Vacancy Details
Engineering Executive Trainee - 50 Posts
- Mechanical
- Electrical
- Electronics
- Instrumentation
NTPC GATE Salary:
Rs.40,000 to Rs. 1,40,000 at a basic salary of Rs. 40,000/- ER Grade
Eligibility Criteria for NTPC GATE 2021 Engineering Executive Trainee Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
BE/B.Tech in following streams:
NTPC GATE 2021 Age Limit:
27 Years
Selection Procedure for NTPC GATE 2021 ETT Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of performance in GATE 2021
How to Apply for NTPC GATE 2021 ?
The candidates can apply online for NTPC EET 2021 with their GATE 2021 Registration Number on www.ntpccareer.net from 16 April to 06 May 2021.
NTPC GATE 2021 Notification Download
NTPC GATE Online Application