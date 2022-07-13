NTPC Recruitment 2022: 60 Vacancies for Engineer and Other Posts

National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC Limited) is hiring RE, Contract Services, Finance, Accounts, P&S, IT, Safety and QA. Candidates can check the details here.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC Limited) has issued a short notification for recruitment to the post of RE, Contract Services, Finance, Accounts, P&S, IT, Safety and QA for Renewable Energy. As per the notice, the candidates will be able to apply online from 15 July to 29 July 2022 on the official website of NTPC i.e. careers.ntpc.co.in.

The candidates would be able to check more details related to the recruitment, once the notification is released.

Important Dates for NTPC Recruitment 2022

Starting Date for Submission of Application - 15 July 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application: 29 July 2022

Vacancy Details for NTPC Recruitment 2022

Total Posts - 60

RE-Civil - 14

RE-Electrical - 15

RE-Business Development - 01

RE-Hydrogen - 02

RE-Commercial - 01

RE-Project Management - 01

RE-Energy Estimation - 01

RE-Electrical PV Layout - 01

RE-Wind - 01

RE-Sub-Station Design - 02

RE-System Engg - 01

RE-Switchyard - 01

RE-Structures - 01

RE-Foundation - 01

RE-Civil-PV Layout - 01

Human Resources - 01

RE-Land Acquisition - 01

Contract Services - 04

Finance - 02

Accounts - 04

P&S - 01

QA - 01

IT - 01

Safety - 01

Eligibility Criteria for NTPC Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

The candidates would be able to check their educational qualifications and other eligibility once the notification is available.

How to Apply for NTPC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: