NTPC Recruitment 2022: 60 Vacancies for Engineer and Other Posts

NTPC Recruitment 2022: National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC Limited) has issued a short notification for recruitment to the post of RE, Contract Services, Finance, Accounts, P&S, IT, Safety and QA for Renewable Energy. As per the notice, the candidates will be able to apply online from 15 July to 29 July 2022 on the official website of NTPC i.e. careers.ntpc.co.in.
The candidates would be able to check more details related to the recruitment, once the notification is released.
Important Dates for NTPC Recruitment 2022
- Starting Date for Submission of Application - 15 July 2022
- Last Date for Submission of Application: 29 July 2022
Vacancy Details for NTPC Recruitment 2022
Total Posts - 60
- RE-Civil - 14
- RE-Electrical - 15
- RE-Business Development - 01
- RE-Hydrogen - 02
- RE-Commercial - 01
- RE-Project Management - 01
- RE-Energy Estimation - 01
- RE-Electrical PV Layout - 01
- RE-Wind - 01
- RE-Sub-Station Design - 02
- RE-System Engg - 01
- RE-Switchyard - 01
- RE-Structures - 01
- RE-Foundation - 01
- RE-Civil-PV Layout - 01
- Human Resources - 01
- RE-Land Acquisition - 01
- Contract Services - 04
- Finance - 02
- Accounts - 04
- P&S - 01
- QA - 01
- IT - 01
- Safety - 01
Eligibility Criteria for NTPC Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
The candidates would be able to check their educational qualifications and other eligibility once the notification is available.
How to Apply for NTPC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
- Go to the official website of NTPC Career Websitecareers.ntpc.co.in
- Click on ‘12th July 2022 Recruitment of experienced professionals in the area of Renewable Energy, Advt No. 18/22. Online application from 15.07.2022’
- Enter your details correctly and make the payment.
- Finally click submit button
- Take the print of the application form.