NTRO Recruitment 2023 For Analyst-A Posts @ntro.gov.in: Pay Scale Rs.44,900 -1,42,400, Check Eligibility

NTRO has invited online applications for the 35 Analyst-A Posts on its official website. Check NTRO Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NTRO Analyst Recruitment 2023 Notification: National Technical Research Organization (NTRO), a premier organization under the Government of India has published notification for 35 Analyst-A posts in the Employment News (22 April -28 April) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 31, 2023.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification including Degree with specified language as a subject from a recognized university with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.

Important Date NTRO Analyst Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: May 31, 2023

Vacancy Details NTRO Analyst Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Analyst-A: 35 Posts(Total)

Language wise posts

Burmese- 3

Balochi- 2

Dhivehi (Maldives)- 1

Dzonkha- 1

Nepali- 2

Pashto- 2

Persian / Dari- 1

Sinhala- 2

Tibetan- 2

Assamese-1

Bangla- 2

Kashmiri- 2

Manipuri-1

Nagamese- 2

Punjabi/ Urdu- 2

Chinese-9

NTRO Analyst Recruitment 2023 Notification: Overview

Organization National Technical Research Organization (NTRO), Post Name Analyst-A Vacancies 34 Category Govt Jobs Job Type Employment News Last Date for Online Application May 31, 2023 Official Website https://ntro.gov.in/

How To Download: NTRO Analyst Recruitment 2023 Notification

Visit the official website of National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO)-https://ntro.gov.in/ Go to the current ongoing recruitments section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ (new) recruitment notice - direct recruitment to the post of Analyst - A [Extended till: 31st May 2023]' available on the home page. Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window. Download and save the notification for your future reference.



Pay Scale Analyst Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Level-7 of the Pay Matrix (Rs.44,900 -1,42,400)

Allowances & other benefits: ln addition to Basic pay, Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance Transport Allowance, Special Security Allowance, Children Educational Allowance, Leave Travel Concession, Medical facilities, Central Government Employees Group insurance Scheme, etc. as admissible to the Central Government employees.

Age Limit:

Not exceeding 30 years (Relaxable in accordance with instructions or orders issued by the Central Government)

Eligibility Criteria NTRO Analyst Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have Bachelor with specified language as a subject from a recognizedUniversity, 0R

Bachelor's in any discipline with: -

(i) Two years Diploma in specified language, or

(ii) Native Level Proficiency in specified language

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Selection Process

The assessment of the candidates will be done on the basis of performance in

two stages. The first stage would be a written examination followed by an interview round.



NTRO Analyst Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply NTRO Analyst Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply in prescribed format available on the official website on or before May 31, 2023.