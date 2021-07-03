NVS Patna Recruitment 2021 for TGT, PGT and Other Posts, Apply Online for Navodaya Vidyalaya Teacher @navodaya.gov.in

NVS Patna Recruitment 2021: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), Patna, Bihar has published a recruitment notification for the post of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Creative teachers and Faculty Cum System Administrator (FCSA) on contract basis for the Academic session 2021-22. Eligible and Interested candidates can apply online for NVS Recruitment 2021 on or before 11 July 2021 on official website navodaya.gov.in.

The vacancies are temporary and tentative in JNVs situated in Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

NVS Patna Recruitment Notification

NVS Patna Online Application Link

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 11 July 2021

NVS Patna Teacher Vacancy Details

Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) Creative teachers Faculty Cum System Administrator (FCSA)

NVS Patna Salary

For PGTs - Rs. 35,750/- per month For TGTs, Creative Teachers and FCSA - Rs. 34,125/- per month

Eligibility Criteria for Patna Teacher Posts

Educational Qualification:

For PGTs - Post Graduation with 50% marks in aggregate with B.Ed. For TGTs - Graduate with 50% marks in the concerned subject and also aggregate with B.Ed. and CTET qualified through CBSE. For Creative Teachers - Graduate with 50% in the concerned subject and also in aggregate. FCSA - Graduation with PGDCA(from a recognized university/ institution recognized by AICTE) (OR) "A" level certificate from DOEACC/NIELTOR BCA/B.Sc/B.Tech/BE in Computer Science/ Information Technology or Information Science from a recognized University or MCA/Master in Computer Science/ Other Post Graduate Degree in Computer Science/ IT from a recognized university

NVS Patna Upper Age Limit:

For all category teachers - 50 years as on 1st July of the year of engagement. For Superannuated NVS 1 Govt. School Teachers maximumage limit will be 62 years as on 1st July 2021

Selection Process for NVS Patna Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of marks in Academic & other qualification along with experience of teaching in particular subject followed by online interview between 09:00 AM to 05:30 PM

How to Apply for NVS Patna Teacher Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on official website on or before 11 July 2021.