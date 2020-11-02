NVS Recruitment 2020 for 149 Teacher, Librarian & Staff Nurse Posts, Download Notification @navodaya.gov.in

NVS Recruitment 2020: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), Shillong Region has released a notification for recruitment of the Teacher, Librarian & Staff Nurse Posts Posts. Eligible and Interested candidates can apply for NVS Recruitment 2020 in the prescribed format on or before 9 November 2020.

The recruitment for the Teacher Posts will be done in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas under the Shillong region for the academic session 2020-21 up to March 31, 2021.

Important Dates:

Commencement date of Online Application- 28 October 2020

Last Date of Application - 9 November 2020

NVS Teacher, Librarian & Staff Nurse Vacancy Details:

PGT (Computer Science)- 4 Posts

Art Teacher- 26 Posts

Music Teacher- 26 Posts

PET (Male)- 27 Posts

PET (Female)- 26 Posts

Librarian- 28 Posts

Staff Nurse (Female)- 12 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for NVS Teacher, Librarian & Staff Nurse Posts

Educational Qualification:

PGT (Computer Science)-Candidates should have least 50% marks in aggregate in any one of the following:-

BE or B.Tech (Computer Science/IT) from a recognized University/ Institute.

Or,

BE or B.Tech (any stream) and Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Science from a recognized University/ Institute.

Or,

M.Sc. (Computer Science/IT)/MCA from a recognized University.

Or,

B.Sc. (Computer Science)/BCA and Post Graduate Degree in any subject from a recognized University.

Or,

Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Science/IT and Post Graduate Degree in any subject from a recognized University/Institute.

Or,

‘B’ Level from DOEACC/NIELT and Post Graduate degree in any subject.

Or,

‘C’ Level from DOEACC/NIELT Ministry of Information and Communication Technology and Graduation.

Desirable: B.Ed. Degree

Art Teacher:Four years recognized Diploma in any discipline of Fine Arts as Drawing/ Painting/ Sculpture/ Graphic Arts/ Crafts after passing Sr. Examination (Class XII or equivalent).

Or

Five years recognized Diploma in any discipline of Fine Arts as Drawing/ Painting/ Sculpture/ Graphic Arts/ Crafts after passing Examination (Class X or equivalent).

Or

Degree in Fine Arts/Crafts from a recognized University.

Or

B.Ed. Degree in Fine Arts from Regional College of Education.

Desirable:

a. B.Ed.

b. Working knowledge of English and Hindi or other Regional Language.

c. Experience of working in a residential School.

d. Working knowledge of computers.

Age: Not more than 62 years

For more details, click on below given detailed notification link.

Salary for Teacher, Librarian & Staff Nurse Posts:

Female Staff Nurse-Rs.20,000/- per month (fixed)

Librarian- Rs.31,250/- per month (fixed)

Music Teacher- Rs.31,000/- month (fixed)

Physical Education Teacher (Male & Female)- Rs.31,250/- per month (fixed)

Art Teacher- Rs.31,250/ per month

PGT (Computer Science)- Rs.32,000/- per month (fixed)

How to apply for NVS Teacher, Librarian & Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020 ?

Candidates can apply for these posts by sending their application through repective email address latest by 7 November 2020. Below are the details:

(i) PET (Male & Female): dibrugarhjnv@gmail.com

(ii) Librarian and Art Teacher: jnvgoladharlibrarian@gmail.com

(iii) PGT (Computer Science) and Staff Nurse (Female): jnvyaralpat2020@gmai