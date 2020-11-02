NVS Recruitment 2020 for 149 Teacher, Librarian & Staff Nurse Posts, Download Notification @navodaya.gov.in

NVS Recruitment 2020: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), Shillong Region has released a notification for recruitment of the Teacher, Librarian & Staff Nurse Posts Posts. Eligible and Interested candidates can apply for NVS Recruitment 2020 in the prescribed format on or before 9 November 2020.
The recruitment for the Teacher Posts will be done in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas under the Shillong region for the academic session 2020-21 up to March 31, 2021.
Important Dates:
Commencement date of Online Application- 28 October 2020
Last Date of Application - 9 November 2020
NVS Teacher, Librarian & Staff Nurse Vacancy Details:
- PGT (Computer Science)- 4 Posts
- Art Teacher- 26 Posts
- Music Teacher- 26 Posts
- PET (Male)- 27 Posts
- PET (Female)- 26 Posts
- Librarian- 28 Posts
- Staff Nurse (Female)- 12 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for NVS Teacher, Librarian & Staff Nurse Posts
Educational Qualification:
PGT (Computer Science)-Candidates should have least 50% marks in aggregate in any one of the following:-
BE or B.Tech (Computer Science/IT) from a recognized University/ Institute.
Or,
BE or B.Tech (any stream) and Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Science from a recognized University/ Institute.
Or,
M.Sc. (Computer Science/IT)/MCA from a recognized University.
Or,
B.Sc. (Computer Science)/BCA and Post Graduate Degree in any subject from a recognized University.
Or,
Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Science/IT and Post Graduate Degree in any subject from a recognized University/Institute.
Or,
‘B’ Level from DOEACC/NIELT and Post Graduate degree in any subject.
Or,
‘C’ Level from DOEACC/NIELT Ministry of Information and Communication Technology and Graduation.
Desirable: B.Ed. Degree
Art Teacher:Four years recognized Diploma in any discipline of Fine Arts as Drawing/ Painting/ Sculpture/ Graphic Arts/ Crafts after passing Sr. Examination (Class XII or equivalent).
Or
Five years recognized Diploma in any discipline of Fine Arts as Drawing/ Painting/ Sculpture/ Graphic Arts/ Crafts after passing Examination (Class X or equivalent).
Or
Degree in Fine Arts/Crafts from a recognized University.
Or
B.Ed. Degree in Fine Arts from Regional College of Education.
Desirable:
a. B.Ed.
b. Working knowledge of English and Hindi or other Regional Language.
c. Experience of working in a residential School.
d. Working knowledge of computers.
Age: Not more than 62 years
For more details, click on below given detailed notification link.
Salary for Teacher, Librarian & Staff Nurse Posts:
Female Staff Nurse-Rs.20,000/- per month (fixed)
Librarian- Rs.31,250/- per month (fixed)
Music Teacher- Rs.31,000/- month (fixed)
Physical Education Teacher (Male & Female)- Rs.31,250/- per month (fixed)
Art Teacher- Rs.31,250/ per month
PGT (Computer Science)- Rs.32,000/- per month (fixed)
How to apply for NVS Teacher, Librarian & Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020 ?
Candidates can apply for these posts by sending their application through repective email address latest by 7 November 2020. Below are the details:
(i) PET (Male & Female): dibrugarhjnv@gmail.com
(ii) Librarian and Art Teacher: jnvgoladharlibrarian@gmail.com
(iii) PGT (Computer Science) and Staff Nurse (Female): jnvyaralpat2020@gmai