NYKS Recruitment 2021 for 13206 Volunteers: Apply @nyks.nic.in, 10th Pass Eligible

NYKS Volunteer Recruitment 2021-22: Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) is looking to deploy meritorious young candidates for National Youth Corps Scheme. A total of 13206 volunteers shall be deployed in the country for the year 2021-22. Two volunteers per block in 623 kendras will be deployed.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NYKS Volunteer 2021 from today i.e. 05 February 2021 on official website of NYKS i.e nyks.nic.in. The last date for NYKS Volunteer Application is 20 February 2021. The candidate should have Aadhaar Card, Email id and mobile no for the purpose of future correspondence.

10th passed candidates are eligible for NYKS Volunteer Recruitment 2021. The age of the volunteer should be between 18 and 29 years. Other details such as monthly salary, selection process, important dates and application process are given below:

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 05 February 2021

Last Date of Application - 20 February 2021

Meeting of selection committee depending upon the availability of DM/DC concerned for fixing date for conducting interview - From 25 February to 08 March 2021

Result Date - 15 March 2021

Date of joining for the Newly deployed volunteers and online registration - 01 April 2021

NYKS Volunteer Vacancy Details

Volunteer -13206

NYKS Volunteer Pay:

Rs. 5000/- per month. The monthly honorarium of each volunteer will be credited to the concerned volunteer’s bank account( SB account linked with his/her Aadhar number) by e- banking / PFMS / DBT only

Eligibility Criteria for NYKS Volunteer

Educational and Other Qualification:

Minimum class 10th pass.

Students who have enrolled themselves as a regular students are not eligible for deployment under the scheme, keeping in view of the nature of their full time assignment

NYKS Volunteer Age Limit:

Minimum 18 years and maximum 29 years as on 1st April 2021.

NYKS Volunteer Selection Criteria

The selection will be done on the basis of Interview. The applicant are required to bring the filled in application form along with all relevant documents in original as well as photocopy and two recent passport size photographs at the time of interview, if shortlisted.

Information regarding interview for selection will be informed by email and SMS/whatsapp message

How to Apply NYKS Volunteer Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can apply for NYKS Volunteer through online mode on official website of NYKS (nyks.nic.in) from 05 February to 20 February 2021.

NYKS Volunteer Application Link

NYKS Volunteer Eligibility PDF

NYKS Volunteer Notification PDF