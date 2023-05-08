OAVS CBT Date 2023 Released For PGT/TGT & Other Posts @oav.edu.in:Download Schedule Here

Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan has released the detailed computer based test (CBT) schedule for various posts including PGT, TGT and others on its official website-oav.in. Download pdf here.

PGT, TGT, Principal, Art Teacher and others. All those candidates who have applied successfully for various teacher posts can download the detailed exam schedule through the official website of OAVS.i.e. oav.in.

OAVS will be conducting the computer based test (CBT) for the above posts from May 16, 2023 onwards. You can download the detailed exam scheduled directly through the link given below.

The computer based test (CBT) for the posts including PGT, TGT, Principal, Art Teacher and others against the advt. 01/2023 will be held from May 16 to 19, 2023 in accordance with the schedule available on the official website.

According to the schedule, the CBT for the post of PGT Chemistry/English/Commerce and Art Teacher and TGT Science will be held on May 16, 2023.

CBT for the post of TGT Mathematics and TGT Social Science will be held on May 17, 2023. Exams for the post of Principal, PGT Mathematics, TGT Odia, PGT Biology and PGT Economics will be conducted on May 18, 2023.

The written exam for the post of TGT Mathematics/TGT English and PGT Physics will be held on May 19, 2023.

Candidates can download the detailed schedule including exam date/shift/reporting time and exam time from the official website after following the steps given below.

OAVS CBT Schedule 2023: Overview

Subject Exam date PGT Chemistry/English/Commerce and Art Teacher and TGT Science May 16, 2023 TGT Mathematics and TGT Social Studies May 17, 2023 Principal, PGT Mathematics, TGT Odia, PGT Biology and PGT Economics May 18, 2023 TGT Mathematics/TGT English and PGT Physics May 19, 2023

How To Download: OAVS CBT Schedule 2023

Visit the official website of OAVS.i.e. -oav.edu.in. Under the Policy & Procedures tab, click on the notifications link. Click on the link Schedule for Computer Based Test (CBT) for OAVs (Advt. 01/2023) under the recruitment tab. You will get the pdf of the detailed exam schedule in a new window. Download the schedule pdf and save it for future reference.





The whole exercise is to recruit for the total 1000+ posts of Principals/PGT/TGT and others released by Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS), under the School & Mass Education Department, Government of Odisha against advt no Advt. 01/2023