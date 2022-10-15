Odisha Jail Warder Recruitment 2022 @prisons.odisha.gov.in: 12th Pass Apply, 400+ Vacancies

Odisha Jail Warder Recruitment 2022:The Odisha Prisons Recruitment Board, Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Service is recruiting 403 posts of Jail Warder for total five prison Circles of Odisha including Choudwar Circle, Berhampur Circle, Sambalpur Circle, Baripada Circle and Koraput Circle.
Interested candidates can apply for the concerned Circle on opbrecruitment.in where he/she has registered his/her name in any employment exchange within the jurisdiction of the Circle where recruitment is going to be conducted on or before the date of submission of application for the recruitment test.
Odisha Jail Warder Online Application Link
Odisha Jail Warder Notification
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 14 October 2022
- Last Date of Application - 13 November 2022
Odisha Jail Warder Vacancy Details
|Name of the Circle
|Vacancies
|Baripada
|65
|Berhampur
|102
|Sambalpur
|82
|Koraput
|60
|Cuttack
|94
|Total Vacancies
|403
Odisha Jail Warder Salary:
Rs. 13,300
Eligibility Criteria for Odisha Jail Warder Posts
Educational Qualification:
The candidates must have passed Higher Secondary Examination Certificate conducted by the Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, Bhubneshwar, or any other equivalent exam conducted by any other recognized board o council.
Age Limit:
18 to 25 years
Selection Process for Odisha Jail Warder Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- Computer-Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) - 100 Marks
- PST and PET - Qualifying in nature
After the Physical exam, a merit list shall be prepared on the basis of total marks secured in the online exam and the NCC certificate
How to Apply for Odisha Jail Warder Recruitment 2022 ?
- Go to Odisha Prison Web Portal https://prisons.odisha.gov.in/
- Click on “ Apply Online ” as shown below. You can also click on the link shown in the Announcement section.
- It will redirect you to the Odisha Prisons Recruitment Portal
- Register for the Posts
- Login by using the registered Mobile number and Password
- Fill details. Also, Furnish the details of the Employment Exchange Registration
- Fill in other details and select the test centre
- Please check on the box provided to declare that all statements made in this application are
true
- Upload Photo , Signature & Left /Right Thumb Impression
- On Successful completion of the application, a pdf file will be generated in a separate tab.