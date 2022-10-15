Odisha Jail Warder Recruitment 2022 @prisons.odisha.gov.in: 12th Pass Apply, 400+ Vacancies

The Odisha Prisons Recruitment Board, Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Service has released the notification for 403 Jail Warder Posts. Read Details Below.

Odisha Jail Warder Recruitment 2022:The Odisha Prisons Recruitment Board, Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Service is recruiting 403 posts of Jail Warder for total five prison Circles of Odisha including Choudwar Circle, Berhampur Circle, Sambalpur Circle, Baripada Circle and Koraput Circle.

Interested candidates can apply for the concerned Circle on opbrecruitment.in where he/she has registered his/her name in any employment exchange within the jurisdiction of the Circle where recruitment is going to be conducted on or before the date of submission of application for the recruitment test.

Odisha Jail Warder Online Application Link

Odisha Jail Warder Notification

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 14 October 2022

Last Date of Application - 13 November 2022

Odisha Jail Warder Vacancy Details

Name of the Circle Vacancies Baripada 65 Berhampur 102 Sambalpur 82 Koraput 60 Cuttack 94 Total Vacancies 403

Odisha Jail Warder Salary:

Rs. 13,300

Eligibility Criteria for Odisha Jail Warder Posts

Educational Qualification:

The candidates must have passed Higher Secondary Examination Certificate conducted by the Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, Bhubneshwar, or any other equivalent exam conducted by any other recognized board o council.

Age Limit:

18 to 25 years

Selection Process for Odisha Jail Warder Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Computer-Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) - 100 Marks PST and PET - Qualifying in nature

After the Physical exam, a merit list shall be prepared on the basis of total marks secured in the online exam and the NCC certificate

How to Apply for Odisha Jail Warder Recruitment 2022 ?