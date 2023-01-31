Odisha OPTCL Recruitment 2023 Notification OUT, Check Vacancy Details, Download Official Notification Here

OPTCL Recruitment 2023 notification has been released by the Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited for the post of Office Assistant, Maintenance Trainee and Other recruitments. Candidates can check the details in the article below.

Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited has given a notification for the OPTCL Odisha Recruitment 2023. Further details are still awaited but the candidates must keep checking the official website of OPTCL i.e www.optcl.co.in to stay updated with the latest happenings.

A total of 333 vacancies have been announced by the Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited for different posts. The vacancies have been announced for the posts of r Maintenance Trainee, Office Asst Gr-III Trainee, Jr Maintenance & Operator Trainee and Stenographer Gr-III Trainee Vacancy.

The notification stated that it is looking for promising, energetic and young professionals in various disciplines with bright academic records that are to be inducted as trainees.

For detailed information the Corporation will release another notification on its official website www.optcl.co

OPTCL Odisha Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Overview

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies Essential Qualification Junior Management Trainee 70 Available Soon Office Assistant Grade-III Trainee 53 Available Soon Stenographer Grade-III Trainee 10 Available Soon Junior Maintenance & Operator Trainee 200 Available Soon









OPTCL Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

As per the guidelines framed by the Government of Odisha, the knowledge of Odia language is mandatory.

For detailed eligibility criteria candidates must keep checking the official website. The detailed notification will be available soon.