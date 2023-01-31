JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

Odisha OPTCL Recruitment 2023 Notification OUT, Check Vacancy Details, Download Official Notification Here

OPTCL Recruitment 2023 notification has been released by the  Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited for the post of Office Assistant, Maintenance Trainee and Other recruitments. Candidates can check the details in the article below.

Odisha OPTCL Recruitment 2023
Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited has given a notification for the OPTCL Odisha Recruitment 2023. Further details are still awaited but the candidates must keep checking the official website of OPTCL i.e www.optcl.co.in to stay updated with the latest happenings.

A total of 333 vacancies have been announced by the Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited for different posts. The vacancies have been announced for the posts of r Maintenance Trainee, Office Asst Gr-III Trainee, Jr Maintenance & Operator Trainee and Stenographer Gr-III Trainee Vacancy.

The notification stated that it is looking for promising, energetic and young professionals in various disciplines with bright academic records that are to be inducted as trainees. 

For detailed information the Corporation will release another notification on its official website www.optcl.co

 

OPTCL Odisha Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Overview

 

Name of the Post

Number of Vacancies

Essential Qualification

Junior Management Trainee

70

Available Soon

Office Assistant Grade-III Trainee

53

Available Soon

Stenographer Grade-III Trainee

10

Available Soon

Junior Maintenance & Operator Trainee

200

Available Soon




OPTCL Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

As per the guidelines framed by the Government of Odisha, the knowledge of Odia language is mandatory.

For detailed eligibility criteria candidates must keep checking the official website. The detailed notification will be available soon.

FAQ

What is the number of vacancies announced under OPTCL Odisha Recruitment 2023?

As many as 333 vacancies have been announced under OPTCL Odisha Recruitment 2023.

What is the OPTCL Recruitment 2023 official website?

The official website of OPTCL is www.optcl.co.in
