Odisha OPTCL Recruitment 2023 Notification OUT, Check Vacancy Details, Download Official Notification Here

Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited has given a notification for the OPTCL Odisha Recruitment 2023. Further details are still awaited but the candidates must keep checking the official website of OPTCL i.e www.optcl.co.in to stay updated with the latest happenings.
A total of 333 vacancies have been announced by the Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited for different posts. The vacancies have been announced for the posts of r Maintenance Trainee, Office Asst Gr-III Trainee, Jr Maintenance & Operator Trainee and Stenographer Gr-III Trainee Vacancy.
The notification stated that it is looking for promising, energetic and young professionals in various disciplines with bright academic records that are to be inducted as trainees.
For detailed information the Corporation will release another notification on its official website www.optcl.co
OPTCL Odisha Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Overview
|
Name of the Post
|
Number of Vacancies
|
Essential Qualification
|
Junior Management Trainee
|
70
|
Available Soon
|
Office Assistant Grade-III Trainee
|
53
|
Available Soon
|
Stenographer Grade-III Trainee
|
10
|
Available Soon
|
Junior Maintenance & Operator Trainee
|
200
|
Available Soon
OPTCL Recruitment 2023 Eligibility
As per the guidelines framed by the Government of Odisha, the knowledge of Odia language is mandatory.
For detailed eligibility criteria candidates must keep checking the official website. The detailed notification will be available soon.