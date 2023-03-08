Odisha Police Constable 2023 Final Answer Key OUT, Download PDF Here

Odisha Police Constable Final Answer Key 2023 has been released by the State Selection Board of Odisha Police on its official website. Candidates can check details here like how to view and download final answer keys.

Odisha Police Constable Final Answer Key 2023: State Selection Board of Odisha Police has released the Final Answer Key of the written exam for the post of Constable (Civil). The candidates can download Odisha Police Constable Final Answer Key 2023 from the official website of the State Selection Board of Odisha Police at- https://opssb.onlineregistrationforms.com/

How to Download Odisha Police Constable Final Answer Key 2023 ?

The candidates can download the Final Answer Key by following the given steps

Step 1: Go to the website of Odisha Police State Selection Board - https://opssb.onlineregistrationforms.com/

Step 2: On the homepage go to exam notification section.

Step 3: Click on the answer key links of all four sets A,B,C &D to view Final Answer Key

Step 4: Download and View Odisha Police Constable Final Answer Key PDF and Check answers.

Odisha Police Constable 2023 Final Answer Key Direct Link is also available below for the candidates.

Answer Key Set Download Link Final Answer Key for Set A Direct Link Final Answer Key for Set B Direct Link Final Answer Key for Set C Direct Link Final Answer Key for Set D Direct Link

Odisha Police Constable Result 2023

Earlier the Board had released the Provisional Answer key. Now the result of the Constable exam are awaited which will be announced soon. Candidates who will clear the written exam will have to appear for Physical Standard and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Afterward, a Driving Test(Optional) and Medical examination will be conducted.

The written exam for the Constable Civil Posts was conducted on 26 February 2023 from 10 AM to 12 PM. The Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2023 has a total of 4790 vacancies of Constables. For any queries candidates can contact the helpline numbers given below