Odisha Police Constable Admit Card 2023 To Release Tomorrow: Check Constable Exam Date, Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket and Other Details

Odisha Police Constable Admit Card 2023: Know here how to download Odisha Police Constable Admit Card/Hall Ticket check exam date and other details.

Odisha Police Constable Admit Card 2023: The Odisha Police State Selection Board is about to release Admit Cards for the vacancies of Constable on 22 February 2023. Candidates can download their Hall Tickets from the official website of the Police Recruitment Board at - https://opssb.onlineregistrationforms.com/

The Odisha Police Constable Exam is scheduled to be conducted on 26 February 2023. This year there are a total of 4790 vacancies in the Odisha Police Constable Recruitment.

How to Download Odisha Police Constable 2023 Hall Ticket

The Hall Ticket once released for the Written Test of Odisha Police Constable can be downloaded from the official website of the Odisha police State Selection Board at - https://opssb.onlineregistrationforms.com/

Once Admit Card is live, Candidates can also download the Odisha Police Constable Admit Card by following the steps mentioned below.

Steps to download Admit Card for Odisha Police Constable Police Exam 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of Odisha Police State Selection Board at https://opssb.onlineregistrationforms.com/

Step 2: On the home page, go to Latest News section

Step 3: Click on the Link Titled- ‘Download of Hall Tickets for Written Test of Police Constables’

Step 4: Login via Registration No. Mobile No. and Date Of Birth and click download.

Step 5: Your Hall Ticket will open on the screen, check all information correctly and take a print out of the same.

Alternatively Hall Ticket can also be downloaded from the Direct Link given below-

Direct Link to Download Odisha Police Constable 2023 Hall Ticket

Odisha Police Constable Exam Date 2023

The Date of the Odisha Police Constable Written Test is 26 February 2023. The test will be conducted from 10 AM to 12 PM

Odisha Police Constable 2023 Number of Vacancies

The Odisha Police Constable has a total of 4790 vacancies.

The selection for the posts will be done on the basis of Written Test followed by Physical Standard and Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Driving Test(Optional) and Medical examination.