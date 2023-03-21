Odisha Police Constable PET Admit Card 2023 OUT: Get Direct Link Here, Know PET/PST Dates

Odisha Police Constable PET Admit Card 2023 has been released by the State Selection Board of Odisha Police on its official website. Candidates who cleared the written exam and were shortlisted for Physical Efficiency Test/Physical Standard Test can check their PET Admit Card here and know details of PET/PST and Document Verification.

Odisha Police Constable PET Admit Card 2023 OUT: State Selection Board of Odisha Police has released the PET Admit Card of the Physical Efficiency Test/Physical Standard Test for the post of Constable (Civil). The candidates shortlisted after written exam can download Odisha Police Constable PET Admit Card 2023 from the official website of the State Selection Board of Odisha Police at- https://opssb.onlineregistrationforms.com/ by Logging in by their User ID and Password. The PET/PST along with Document Verification will be conducted from 23 March 2023 onwards.

How to Download Odisha Police Constable PET Admit Card 2023 ?

The candidates can download the PET Admit Card by following the given steps

Step 1: Go to the website of Odisha Police State Selection Board - https://opssb.onlineregistrationforms.com/

Step 2: On the homepage go to Login section and enter credentials and click submit.

Step 3: Click on The PET Admit Card Link

Step 4: Download and View Odisha Police Constable PET Hall Ticket PDF.

Odisha Police Constable PET Admit Card 2023: Overview

Details Particulars Exam Name Odisha Police Constable PET/PST/DV Conducting Body Odisha Police Recruitment Board Date Of Exam 23 March onwards Admit Card Release Date 21 March 2023 Official Website https://opssb.onlineregistrationforms.com/#/home

Earlier the Board had released the written exam result. Now the PET call letter of the Constable Written exam are announced. Candidates who have cleared the written exam will have to appear for Physical Standard and Physical Efficiency Test and Document Verification. Candidates appearing for PET/PST/DV are advised to keep ready all supporting documents. The admit card for PET/PST is uploaded on the website. After the PET/PST, a Driving Test(Optional) and Medical examination will be conducted.

The written exam for the Constable Civil Posts was conducted on 26 February 2023 and result was declared on 17 March 2023. The Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2023 has a total of 4790 vacancies of Constables. For any queries candidates can contact the helpline numbers given below.