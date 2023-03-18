Odisha Police Result 2023 for Constable Released: Get Direct Link Here, Know Process To Check Marks

Odisha Police Constable Result 2023 for the Constable(Civil) posts has been released by the State Selection Board of Odisha Police on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the written exam can check their result here and know details of PET/PST and marks obtained.

Odisha Police Constable Result 2023 OUT: State Selection Board of Odisha Police has released the Result of the written exam for the post of Constable (Civil). The candidates can download Odisha Police Constable Result 2023 from the official website of the State Selection Board of Odisha Police at- https://opssb.onlineregistrationforms.com/ Apart from the result candidates can also view their marks obtained in the written examination by Logging in by their User ID and Password.

How to Download Odisha Police Constable Result 2023?

The candidates can download the constable Odisha Police Result by following the given steps

Step 1: Go to the website of Odisha Police State Selection Board @opssb.onlineregistrationforms.com/

Step 2: On the homepage go to exam notification section.

Step 3: Click on the District name to open list of selected candidates and check your Result via Roll No.

Step 4: Download and View Odisha Police Constable Result PDF.

What After Odisha Police Constable Result 2023

The Roll No. of shortlisted candidates is given in the constable Odisha Police Result PDF. Candidates who have cleared the written exam will have to appear for Physical Standard and Physical Efficiency Test. Candidates appearing for PET/PST are advised to keep ready all supporting documents. The admit card for PET/PST will be hosted shortly on the website. After the PET/PST, a Driving Test(Optional) and Medical examination will be conducted.

List Of documents Required

High School Marksheet and Certificate

Senior Secondary Marksheet and Certificate

Proof Of Age

Proof Of Residence

Proof Of Income

Proof Of Identity

Any Other Document Required

The written exam for the Constable Civil Posts was conducted on 26 February 2023 from 10 AM to 12 PM. After that the Board had released the Final Answer key. Now the Constable Odisha Police Result 2023 of the Constable Written exam are announced. The Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2023 has a total of 4790 vacancies of Constables. For any queries candidates can contact the helpline numbers given below.