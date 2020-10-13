OJEE 2020 Admit Card – Download OJEE Hall Ticket, Direct Link Available

The OJEE 2020 Admit Card is finally out for the aspirants who registered for the exam successfully. Odisha JEE Board will be conducted in online mode on official website ‘ojee.nic.in’. The exam dates have been released for all the courses. It is expected that the OJEE MBA entrance exam will be conducted on 17th October 2020. Find out more about the OJEE admit card and know how to download it:-

How download OJEE 2020 Admit Card?

Candidates must follow the steps mentioned below to download the OJEE admit card 2020:

Step 1 - Visit the official website of OJEE 2020 exam ‘ojee.nic.in’

Direct Link to Download OJEE Admit Card - Click Here

Step 2 – Candidates are required to select the tab as per the course for which you have applied

Step 3 – After choosing the course, a screen will be displayed showing the login page

Step 4 – Enter your login credentials such as Application/registration number, Date of birth, and Security pin

Step 4 – Finally click on the tab ‘Login’

Step 5 – Your OJEE 2020 admit card will be displayed in PDF format

Step 6 - Check your OJEE 2020 admit card carefully.

Details to be Checked on OJEE 2020 Admit Card

Here are few details that candidates must check post downloading their OJEE 2020 Admit Card:-

Name of the applicant

Student’s roll number

Name of the examination/ programme for which candidate is appearing

Candidate’s date of birth

Gender

Name of the exam centre and address

Exam shift timing

Candidate’s category

OJEE 2020 – Important Dates

Take a look at exam scheduled being released by Odisha JEE Board for the candidates appearing for different courses:-

OJEE 2020 Important Events OJEE Important Exam Dates Admit Card Releases 5th October 2020 MCA Exam 14th October 2020 B. Pharma Exam 15th October 2020 M. Tech Exam 16th October 2020 MBA Exam 17th October 2020 B. Tech Exam 19th October 2020

For more information about the OJEE 2020 exam, and other MBA/BBA entrance exams, stay tuned with Jagranjosh.com.