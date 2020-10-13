Study at Home
OJEE 2020 Admit Card – Download OJEE Hall Ticket, Direct Link Available

OJEE 2020 Admit Card has been released by Odisha JEE Board for aspirants appearing in the MBA entrance exam.

Oct 13, 2020 12:36 IST
OJEE Admit Card 2020
The OJEE 2020 Admit Card is finally out for the aspirants who registered for the exam successfully. Odisha JEE Board will be conducted in online mode on official website ‘ojee.nic.in’. The exam dates have been released for all the courses. It is expected that the OJEE MBA entrance exam will be conducted on 17th October 2020. Find out more about the OJEE admit card and know how to download it:-

How download OJEE 2020 Admit Card?

Candidates must follow the steps mentioned below to download the OJEE admit card 2020:

 Step 1 - Visit the official website of OJEE 2020 exam ‘ojee.nic.in’

Direct Link to Download OJEE Admit Card - Click Here

 Step 2 – Candidates are required to select the tab as per the course for which you have applied

 Step 3 – After choosing the course, a screen will be displayed showing the login page

Step 4 – Enter your login credentials such as Application/registration number, Date of birth, and Security pin

Step 4 – Finally click on the tab ‘Login’

Step 5 – Your OJEE 2020 admit card will be displayed in PDF format

Step 6 - Check your OJEE 2020 admit card carefully.

Details to be Checked on OJEE 2020 Admit Card

Here are few details that candidates must check post downloading their OJEE 2020 Admit Card:-

  • Name of the applicant
  • Student’s roll number
  • Name of the examination/ programme for which candidate is appearing
  • Candidate’s date of birth
  • Gender
  • Name of the exam centre and address
  • Exam shift timing
  • Candidate’s category

OJEE 2020 – Important Dates

Take a look at exam scheduled being released by Odisha JEE Board for the candidates appearing for different courses:-

OJEE 2020 Important Events

OJEE Important Exam Dates

Admit Card Releases

5th October 2020

MCA Exam

14th October 2020

B. Pharma Exam

15th October 2020

M. Tech Exam

16th October 2020

MBA Exam

17th October 2020

B. Tech Exam

19th October 2020

For more information about the OJEE 2020 exam, and other MBA/BBA entrance exams, stay tuned with Jagranjosh.com.

