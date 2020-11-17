OMC Admit Card 2020 Released, Download Executive Assistant, Jr. Engineer, Jr. Nurse & Jr. Pharmacist Call Letter @omcltd.in

OMC Admit Card 2020: OMC Ltd. (Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd) has released the admit card of online Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Junior Engineer (Mechanical and Electrical), Junior Executive Assistant, Junior Nurse and Junior Pharmacist. Candidates can download OMC Non Executive Admit Card from the official website - omcltd.in.

OMC Admit Card Link is also given below. Candidates can download OMC Admit Card, directly, login into the link:

OMC Admit Card Download Link

OMC Online Exam is scheduled to be held on 08, 09, 10, 11 and 14 December 2020 at Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal,Berhampur and Sambalpur locations.

How to Download OMC Admit Card 2020 ?

Go to official website of OMC - omcltd.in

Click on the link - ‘e-Admit card for Computer Based Test (CBT) for 128 Non-executive posts in OMC’, appearing on the homepage

Enter your details

Click on ‘Login’ Button

Download all the pages of the e-Admit card and go through the important instructions/ contents of the same carefully.

As per the official notice, “For any queries/clarification, the candidates are advised to contact the helpdesk Number 022-61306204 or e-Mail omclhelpdesk@gmail.com. The helpdesk shall remain opened from 17.11.2020 to 07.12.2020 (10.00 AM to 5.00 PM during working days).”

OMC had published the recruitment notification for filling up 128 vacant post of Jr. Executive Assistant, Jr. Engineer (Mechanical), Jr. Engineer (Electrical), Jr. Nurse & Jr. Pharmacist in the month of February 2020.

OMC Admit Card Notice PDF