OMC Recruitment 2021 for Executive Posts, Download Notification @omcltd.in
OMC Ltd. (Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd) has released a notification for Executive Posts (Deputy General Manager, Senior Manager, Manager,Dy. Manager and Medical Officer) on omcltd.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed on or before 15 May 2021.
Important Date
Last Date of Application - 15 May 2021
OMC Vacancy Details
- Deputy General Manager (Mining), E-5 grade – 01 Post
- Senior Manager(Mining), E-5 grade – 01 Post
- Deputy General Manager (Legal), E-5 grade – 01 Post
- Manager Forest & Environment – 02 Posts
- Deputy Manager in Personnel – 05 Posts
- Deputy Manager in Finance – 03 Posts
- Medical Officer – 02 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for OMC Executive Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Dy. General Manager - BE/B. Tech. in Mining from recognized University or Institute approved by AICTE and 12 years post qualification experience
- Sr. Manager - BE/B. Tech. in Mining from recognized University or Institute approved by AICTE and 8 years post qualification experience
- Dy. General Manager (Legal)- Bachelor’s Degree in Law from recognized University (i). Should have 18 years relevant Post Qualification
- Manager - BE/B. Tech. in Environmental Engineering from recognized University or Institute approved by AICTE and 4 years post qualification experience
- Dy. Manager (Personnel) - MBA / PGDM in Personnel / HR / Industrial Relation from recognized Institute approved by AICTE or Master’s / Post Graduation in Social Welfare / Labour Welfare / Industrial Relations / Personnel Management or equivalent from a recognized University / Institute approved by AICTE
- Dy. Manager (Finance)- Associate/ Fellow member of ICAI/ ICWAI.Medical OfficerIII, E-2 grade - MBBS Degree. Preference shall be given to the candidates with higher qualification & experience.
Age Limit:
- DGM - 44 years
- Dy. General Manager (Legal) - 50 years
- Sr Manager - 40 Years
- Manager - 36 Years
- Dy. Manager - 21 to 32 years
- MO - 21 to 32 Years
How to Apply for OMC Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible candidates can download application form from OMC website omcltd and & submit the same duly filled in & signed along with attested copies of Certificates & Testimonials in support of their eligibility by Speed Post in a cover superscribed “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF __________” so as to reach the General Manager (P&A), The Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd., OMC House, Bhubaneswar-751001 by 15 May 2021.
OMC Notification Download