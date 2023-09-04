ONGC Full Form: ONGC Full Name, Roles And Responsibilities

ONGC Full Form: The full form of ONGC is ‘Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’. It is a company with Indian roots, which happens to be multinational. Apart from that, it ranks among the top oil and natural gas producers as well. The headquarters of ONGC are in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India. The organization is managed by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas as it is a government-owned corporation and was created on 14th August 1956.

ONGC Full Form: Maharatna ONGC, India's largest oil and gas company, contributes over 71% of the country's domestic production. The basic material utilised by downstream businesses like IOC, BPCL, HPCL, and MRPL (the latter two are ONGC subsidiaries) to make petroleum products like fuel, diesel, kerosene, naphtha, and cooking gas LPG is crude oil.

As an organisation with internal service capabilities in every aspect of oil and gas exploration, production, and allied oil-field services, ONGC enjoys a special distinction. This public sector company, which received the Best Employer award, has a committed staff of almost 27,000 experts who work around the clock in difficult environments.

What is the full form of ONGC?

The full form of ONGC is Oil and Natural Gas Corporation. It is a company with its roots in India and also happens to be a multinational organization. Ranking among the top oil and natural gas producers, ONGC is managed by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas as it is a government-owned corporation. ONGC, which is very much involved in the discovery and exploration of hydrocarbons in 26 sedimentary basins in India, owns and operates more than 11,000 km of pipelines. The foreign subsidiaries of ONGC Videsh now have projects in 15 countries. ONGC has discovered more than 7.15 billion tonnes of in-place oil and gas in Indian basins, which make up 7 of the 8 producing Indian basins. ONGC was established by the Indian government on August 14, 1956.

Outside India, ONGC has established its roots as well known as OVL(ONGC Videsh Limited). There are many locations ONGC is situated in: For example, in the continent of South America(Cuba, Colombia, Brazil, Venezuela) and Africa(Libya, Nigeria, Sudan, Mozambique).

ONGC Overview:

ONGC Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Date of Establishment August 14, 1956 Ministry Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Branch OVL(ONGC Videsh Limited) Chairman and CEO Arun Kumar Singh Establishment outside India South America(Cuba, Colombia, Brazil, Venezuela) and Africa(Libya, Nigeria, Sudan, Mozambique) Website ongcindia.com

Who is the Owner of ONGC?

The ONGC comes under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, so there is no ONGC owner. However, Arun Kumar Singh is the current CEO and Chairman of the establishment ONGC. He has had a prestigious career spanning over 37 years in the oil and gas sector, both in India and outside.

ONGC History: The entire timeline of how the organisation started

We have divided the timeline into three parts to make the readers understand the historical significance of ONGC:

1947-1960: Prior to independence, there were only two oil businesses operating in the country: the Attock oil company in the northwest and the Assam oil company in the northeast. The government realised the importance and benefits of oil businesses in India after the country attained independence. The development of the hydrocarbon industry was given top priority in 1948, and in 1955, the Indian government resolved to establish the oil and natural gas enterprises in every region of the country as a component of the public sector development.

1961-1990: Since its establishment, ONGC has been essential in helping to sustainably and widely expand the oil and gas industry. It is the little upstream sector of the nation; new provinces have been discovered in both Assam and the Cambay basin (Gujarat). In the Bombay High formation, ONGC made the enormous oil field discovery in the 1970s.

1990-present: The Indian government launched an economic strategy in July 1991 following the LPG reforms. Under the Company Act of 1956, ONGC was established as a limited company in February 1994.

The downstream massive corporations ONGC and IOC (Indian Oil Corporation) and GAIL, one of the gas marketing businesses, formed an alliance in each other's equities in March 1999. Overtaking MRPL from the AV Birla group in 2002–2003, it (ONGC) expanded into the downstream industry. It also exists in the form of companies like ONGC Videsh Ltd. (OVL), which made the majority of its contributions through investments in Vietnam, Sakhalin, Columbia, Venezuela, Sudan, and other countries. It also made money from its first hydrocarbon in Vietnam.

ONGC recruitment: What are the posts and positions for ONGC?

Subject to meeting the requirements for eligibility, the candidates are hired for the various positions at ONGC based on the skills they currently possess. Additionally, the candidates must pass each stage of the selection process for the job in concern. The positions for which the candidates are hired carry out the duties and obligations of the ONGC authorities. Candidates must be familiar with the various ONGC positions. These postings' details are as follows:

Executive Director

Group General Manager

Chief General Manager

General Manager

Deputy General Manager

Chief Manager/Chief Geophysicist/Chief Geologist/Chief Chemist/Chief Engineer

Manager/Superintending Geophysicist/Superintending Geologist/Superintending/Chemist Superintending Engineer

Senior Officer/Assistant Executive Engineer/Senior Geologist/Senior Chemist

Officer/Assistant Executive Engineer/Geophysicist/Geologist/Chemist

Assistant Officer/Assistant Engineer/Personal Secretary

Chief Superintendent/Senior Foreman

Senior Superintendent/Senior Foreman

Superintendent/Foreman

Assistant Superintendent/Assistant Foreman

Junior Engineer/Junior Superintendent/Junior Accountant

Topman/Chargeman/Assistant Grade I

Junior Technician/Rig man/Assistant Grade-II

Assistant Junior Technician/Assistant Rig man/Assistant Grade III

Junior Assistant Technician/Junior Assistant

Head Worker

Deputy Head Worker

Senior Worker

Attendant Grade -I

Attendant Grade -II

Attendant Grade -III

Junior Attendant

ONGC salary: How much one gets paid as an employee of ONGC?

The minimum and maximum salaries for an employee of ONGC are INR 10,000 and INR 300,000 respectively. According to the position held by each ONGC official, the compensation is paid. The officers get monthly emoluments in addition to their salaries, including gratuities, provident fund contributions, medical reimbursements, house rent allowances, dearness allowances, and other benefits determined by ONGC. On the official website, candidates can view the ONGC Salary Structure 2023, Allowances, Job Profile, and many other pertinent details: ongcindia.com

ONGC mission and vision: What ONGC stands for?

The vision of ONGC is to lead the integrated energy industry globally by sustainable growth, superior expertise, and excellent governance practices.

The mission of ONGC includes:

Committed to excellence via the use of active personnel and competitive advantages in R&D and technology.

Develop high standards for organisational values and corporate ethics.

Persistent dedication to environment, health, and safety in order to improve communal life.

To create an environment where working is engaging and challenging for our employees, cultivate a culture of trust, openness, and mutual concern.

Aim for client satisfaction by providing high-quality goods and services

What are the various products and services provided by ONGC?

The various products and services provided by ONGC are:

Crude Oil

Natural Gas

Ethane

Motor Spirit

Superior Kerosene Oil

High-Speed Diesel (HSD)

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)

Aromatic Rich Naptha

