OPSC ACF PET Schedule 2021 Released for Asst. Conservator of Forests/Forest Ranger@opsc.gov.in

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has uploaded the Physical Test for Assistant Conservator of Forests/ Forest Ranger Posts on its official website - opsc.gov.in. Check Admit Card downloading date and other update here.

OPSC ACF & Forest Ranger PET Schedule 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Physical Test for Assistant Conservator of Forests and Forest Ranger Posts. Commission will conduct the Physical Test from 19 July 2021 onwards. All such candidates who have qualified for the Physical Test round for Assistant Conservator of Forests and Forest Ranger Posts can check details OPSC ACF & Forest Ranger PET Schedule 2021 from the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will conduct the Physical Test for the candidates qualified in the written test from 19 to 28 July 2021. Commission has uploaded the details schedule with Roll Numbers/Date and Timing for the qualified candidates on its official website.

Candidates who have qualified in the written test for Assistant Conservator of Forests and Forest Ranger posts against Advt No. 22 of 2018-19, as notified vide No. 2330/PSC. dated 06.04.2021, will have to appear for PET as per the selection process for the above posts.

Candidates should note that Commission will upload the Intimation Letter on the official website on 10 July 2021. Candidates can download their Intimation Letter from the 10 July 2021 from the official website.

Candidates will have to produce their original photo identity proof, the downloaded Intimation Letter and COVID-19 Negative certificates (issued within 72 hours of date of Physical Test) at the time of the test as indicated in the intimating letter.

Candidates shortlisted for the Physical Test for Assistant Conservator of Forests and Forest Ranger Posts can download the OPSC ACF & Forest Ranger PET Schedule 2021 from the official website of OPSC. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OPSC ACF & Forest Ranger PET Schedule 2021



