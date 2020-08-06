OPSC AEE Exam 2019-20 Postponed: Download Notice @opsc.gov.in

OPSC Written Exam Date 2020 for Asst Executive Engineer Postponed: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has postponed the written exam for the posts of Asst Executive Engineer (Electrical). OPSC AEE Exam was scheduled to be held on 23 August 2020. The commission will release the AEE New Exam Date in due course of time.

As per the OPSC AEE Exam Notice, “The written exam scheduled on 23.08.2020 for recruitment to the post of Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) is here with postponed. Conduct of the said written exam shall be notified in due course. The concerned candidates are advised to visit the website of the commission regularly regarding the conduct of the written examination.”

All the candidates who have applied for the Asst Agriculture Engineer Post can are advised to keep a track on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)-opsc.gov.in for exam updates.

Download OPSC AEE Exam Date 2020 Postponed Notice

] Odisha PSC (OPSC) had invited applications for recruitment to the post for 31 Assistant Executive Engineer for Electrical Department in the month of July. The candidates were invited to submit online application till 16 Aug 2019.

