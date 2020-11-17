OPSC AEE Shortlisted List 2020 Out for Asst. Executive Engineer (Civil) Prelims Exam@opsc.gov.in, 11884 Candidates Qualified

OPSC AEE Shortlisted List 2020: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the List of Shortlisted candidates for Preliminary Exam for Assistant Executive Engineers Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Assistant Executive Engineers Posts can check the list of shortlisted candidates for Prelims Exam available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

As per the notification released by the OPSC, a total of 11884 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Asst. Executive Engineer (Civil) Prelims Exam.

It is noted that Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is set to conduct the Prelims Exam for Asst. Executive Engineer (Civil) Posts on 29 November 2020. Earlier Commission has uploaded the exam dates and schedule for the Assistant Executive Engineers Posts. According to the schedule, the Prelims exam will be conducted from 10.00 A.M. to 11.30.A.M.

Candidates who have applied for the Asst. Executive Engineer (Civil) Posts against Advt. No. 04 of 2020-21 can check the list of short listed candidates and other details available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OPSC AEE Shortlisted List 2020 for Asst. Executive Engineer (Civil) Prelims





You May Read Also

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

GPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2020: Notification Released for 209 Administrative Service Posts @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates

GPSC Recruitment 2020-21: Notification Released for 1203 Various Posts @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

How to Download: OPSC AEE Shortlisted List 2020 for Asst. Executive Engineer (Civil) Prelims