OPSC AFO Answer Key 2020 OUT @opsc.gov.in, Download Assistant Fisheries Officer Answer Key from Here

OPSC AFO Answer Key 2020: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the answer key for recruitment to the post of Assistant Fisheries Officer (AFO). Candidates who appeared in the Assistant Fisheries Officer Exam 2020-21 can download the answer keys through the official website of OPSC.i.e.opsc.gov.in.

OPSC AFO exam was held on 19 March 2021 to recruit 31 vacancies. The commission has released the written and VV Marks and cut-off marks along with OPSC AFO answer key 2020. The OPSC AFO Answer Key 2020 download link can be accessed by click on the below link.

How and Where to Download OPSC AFO Answer Key 2020-21?

Visit the official website of OPSC.i.e.opsc.gov.in. Click on the link that reads ‘Cut Off Marks, Answer Keys, Written & VV Marks of candidates-Special Recruitment to the Posts of Asst. Fisheries Officer(Advt. No. 17 of 2019-20). A PDF will be opened. Download OPSC AFO Answer Key 2020-21 and save it for future reference.

Download OPSC AFO Answer Key 2020-21

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the written examination and Viva Voce Test. According to the release, the cut-off marks for the male and female candidates from the SC category are 522.364 and 526.505, respectively. While for the ST category, it is 212.869 and 409.859, respectively. Candidates can download OPSC AFO answer key 2020 by clicking on the provided link and calculate their marks.

