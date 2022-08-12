OPSC ASO Admit Card 2022: Check Updates Here, Assistant Section Officer Exam on 21 August

OPSC ASO Admit Card 2022: Odisha Public Service Commission is conducting the ASO Exam on 21 August 2022. Candidates can check the updates related to the OPSC Admit Card on opsc.gov.in.

OPSC ASO Admit Card 2022: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is conducting the exam for Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Posts on 21 August 2022. Candidates who are appearing in OPSC ASO Exam are required to download OPSC ASO Admit Card. They can check the OPSC ASO Card Updates by login into their account on opsc.gov.in.

OPSC Login Link is provided in the article below:

Recently, the commission has uploaded the latest notification for OPSC ASO Exam 2022 according to which any kind of digital and manual wristwatches shall not be allowed since there will be wall clock installed in every exam room. All candidates are strictly advised not to wear any kind of wrist watch while appearing in the exam

How to Download OPSC ASO Admit Card 2022 ?