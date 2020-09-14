OPSC ALO Exam Date 2020 Released @opsc.gov.in, Check Assistant Law Officer Exam Update Here

OPSC Assistant Law Officer (ALO) Exam Date 2020: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the written exam Date for the Assistant Law Officer (ALO) Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Assistant Law Officer (ALO) Posts exam can check the exam schedule available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

As per the short notification uploaded on the official website of OPSC, the written examination for the Posts of Asst. Law Officer (Advt. No. 07 of 2019-20) will be conducted from 13 to 16 October 2020.

The short notification further says, “It is for information of all concerned that the Commission have decided to conduct the Assistant Law Officer written Examination, pursuant to Advt no. 07 of 2019-20, tentatively from 13 to 16 October 2020, subject to the then existing instructions and guideline of the Govt. due to COVID-19 pandemic. The details of the programmed of the said examination shall be notified later. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the commission at http: //opsc.gov.in for further information."

All such candidates who have to appear in the written examination for Assistant Law Officer, can check the exam dates schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

