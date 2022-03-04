OPSC Assistant Professor DV Schedule 2022 Out for Botany @opsc.gov.in, Download PDF

OPSC has released the Interview Schedule for the Asst. Professor for Botany on its official website- opsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2022 Download : Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Interview Schedule for the Asst. Professor for Botany. Commission will conduct the document verification for the Asst. Professor post against Advt. No. 08 of 2020-21 from 14-22 March 2022.

Candidates qualified successfully for the Asst. Professor for Botany post can download the OPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission -http://www.opsc.gov.in/ Go to what’s New section available on the Home page of the website. Click on the link Document Verification Notice - Recruitment to the Post of Asst. Professor in Botany (Advt. No. 08 of 2020-21) given on the Home Page. You will get the OPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2022 in a new window. You are advised to take Print Out of the same for future reference.

Candidates qualified for the interview round should note that they will have to appear for the physical verification of original documents to determine their eligibility and suitability for the recruitment of the above post.

Candidates will have to carry the original certificates/documents during the DV round as mentioned in the schedule and their PPSAN number given on the OPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2022.

You can download the OPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2022 directly from the link given below.