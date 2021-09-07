OPSC Written Exam Schedule 2021 Released for Dental Surgeon Post @opsc.gov.in, Check Details here

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the written exam schedule for the Dental Surgeon Post on its official website - opsc.gov.in. Download PDF.

OPSC Written Exam Schedule 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the written exam schedule for the Dental Surgeon Post against Advt. No. 11 of 2020-21. All such candidates who have applied for the Dental Surgeon Post in Group A (Junior Branch) in can check the written exam schedule available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

According to the short notification released, Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will conduct the written examination for Dental Surgeon Group A Post on 03 October 2021. Exam will be held from 10.00 A.M. to 1.00 P.M. (10.00 A.M. to 2.00 P.M for PWD candidates).



Earlier Odisha Public Service Commission had invited online application for the 82 Dental Surgeon Post posts against Advt No. 11 of 2020-21 in Group A (Junior Branch) of Odisha Medical and Health Services Cadre under Health and Family Welfare Department.

All such candidates who have applied for the Dental Surgeon in Group A post (Junior Branch) of Odisha Medical and Health Services (Dental) Cadre under Health and Family Welfare Department can check the details Exam Schedule available on the official website.



How to Download: to Download OPSC Written Exam Schedule 2021