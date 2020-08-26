OPSC Document Verification Date 2020 for Assistant Director Posts Released@opsc.gov.in, Upload Documents by Sep 05

OPSC Document Verification Schedule 2020 for Assistant Director Posts: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Document Verification Schedule for the posts of Assistant Director on its official website. All the candidates qualified for the Document Verification round for the Assistant Director Posts can check the schedule from the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by the OPSC, the Commission has decided to introduce the digital verification of original documents of the candidates qualified for the Assistant Director Posts of Textiles pursuant to Advertisement No. 14 of 2019-20.

Candidates are required to upload their scan copy of their original certificates, mark sheet and other documents in the website of the commission through the link to be available from 26 August to 05 September 2020 for digital verification of their documents.

Candidates should note that the Document Verification round is purely provisional and it is for purpose of short listing of candidates to be called for Interview. Candidates called for the Interview will have to produce their original documents for verification at the time of Interview. Commission will intimate the detailed information of shortlisted candidates and date of Interview in due course.

Candidates can check the list of documents as mentioned on the short notification to be uploaded on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

