OPSC IMO Recruitment 2021: Apply for 85 Insurance Medical Officer Posts @opsc.gov.in, Check Application Process

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the recruitment for the 85 post of Insurance Medical Officer on its official website. Check detail here.

OPSC IMO Recruitment 2021 Notification: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the recruitment for the 85 post of Insurance Medical Officer in Group A (Junior Branch) of Odisha Employee's State Insurance Medical Services Cadre under Labour and ESI Department.

Candidates willing to apply for OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 should note that the link for registration/re-registration & payment of the exam fee shall be available from 12 November to 13 December 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including MBBS or equivalent degree from a Medical College or Medical Institution recognized by Medical Council of India with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for OPSC IMO Recruitment 2021.



Notification Details for OPSC IMO Recruitment 2021:

Advertisement No-18 of 2021-22

Important Date for OPSC IMO Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Commencement of submission of online application: 12 November 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 13 December 2021

Last date for submission of registered online application: 20 December 2021

Vacancy Details for OPSC IMO Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Insurance Medical Officer-85

Eligibility Criteria for OPSC IMO Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

The candidate must have possessed MBBS or equivalent degree from a Medical College or Medical Institution recognized by the Medical Council of India.

The candidate must have also possessed a valid registration certificate under the Odisha Medical Registration Act 1965, and

Candidate must have possessed the required Conversion certificates recognized by the Medical Council of India (MCI) in case of candidate having Degrees from Universities of Foreign Countries.

Check the short notification for details of the educational qualification for the posts.

Age Limit for OPSC IMO Recruitment 2021 Notification:

21 to 32 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. Norms)

OPSC IMO Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for OPSC IMO Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at opsc.gov.in on or before 13 December 2021. Candidates are required to take a printout of the finally submitted online registration/re-registration and finally submitted online application forms for the future reference.