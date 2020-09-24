OPSC Lecturer Result 2020 Out for Chemistry Group A Subject @opsc.gov.in, Check DV Details

OPSC Lecturer Result 2020 for Chemistry Group A: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has declared the List of Shortlisted Candidates for Lecturer Group-A Chemistry Subject on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified can check the Digital Document Verification details available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by the Odisha Public Service Commission, the list of shortlisted candidates for the Lecture in Chemistry Group A of Odisha Education Service (College Branch) pursuant to Advt no.18 of 2019-20 has been released on its official website. All such candidates applied for the Lecturer Chemistry Posts can check the List of Shortlisted candidates available on the official website.

Notification further says," It is for information of all concerned that in view of the Pandemic situation created by COVID-19, the Commission have been pleased to introduce digital verification of original documents of the candidates. The candidates bearing the Registration Ids as mentioned in the notification applied for recruitment to the posts of Lecturer in Chemistry in Group A of Odisha Education Service (College Branch) pursuant to ADVT no. 18 of 2019-20 are required to upload the scan copy of their original certificates, mark sheets and other documents in the website of Commission(www.opsc.gov.in) through the link go be available within 15 days from the issue of this notice for digital verification of their documents."

All such candidates applied for the posts of Lecturer in Chemistry in Group A of Odisha Education Service (College Branch) pursuant to ADVT no. 18 of 2019-20 can check the List of Shortlisted candidates/DV details available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OPSC Lecturer Result 2020 for Chemistry Group A Subject

https://testchampion.jagranjosh.com/free-pdf-page?file=opsc-lecturer-result-2020-for-chemistry-group-a-subject.pdf

How to Download: OPSC Lecturer Result 2020 for Chemistry Group A Subject