OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021: 2452 vacancies for Medical Officer (Assistant Surgeon), Apply Online from 26 Feb onwards @opsc.gov.in

OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer (Assistant Surgeon) in Group A (Junior Branch) of the Odisha Medical & Health Services Cadre under the Health and Family Welfare Department. Interested and Willing candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at opsc.gov.in.

The link for registration/re-registration & payment of the exam fee shall be available from 26 February to 25 March 2021. However, the last date for submission of Registered Online Application for recruitment to 2542 posts of Medical Officers (Assistant Surgeon). Candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 26 February 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 25 March 2021

Last date for submission of registered online application: 6 April 2021

OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Medical Officer (Assistant Surgeon) - 2452 Posts

OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have possessed MBBS or equivalent degree from a Medical College or Medical Institution recognized by the Medical Council of India. The candidate must have also possessed a valid registration certificate under the Odisha Medical Registration Act, 1961. Candidate should have possessed required conversion certificates recognized by the Medical Council of India (MCI) in case of candidate having Degrees from Universities of Foreign Countries.

OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 32 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. Norms)

OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the writing test and career marking. The written test of the candidates will be held at Cuttack & Bhubaneswar.

Download OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at opsc.gov.in on or before 6 April 2021. Candidates are required to take a printout of the finally submitted online registration/re-registration and finally submitted online application forms and put his/her signature under the declaration for submission to OPSC along with copies of requisite certificate & documents as and when asked.

OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Exam Fee

All others - Rs. 500/-

SC/ST/PwD - Exempted