OPSC MO Admit Card 2021 on 23 April @opsc.gov.in: Check Medical Officer New Exam Here

OPSC MO Admit Card 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)will release the admit card of Computer Based Recruitment Exam for the post of Medical Officer on 23 April 2021 on its website i.e. opsc.gov.in. OPSC MO Exam will now be conducted on 28 April 2021 instead 25 April 2021.

OPSC MO Admit Card and Exam Notice

All candidates who have applied for OPSC MO Recruitment can check the list of candidates admitted to the computer based written examination and centres of the exam through the PDF below:

List of Candidates Admitted to the Computer Based Recruitment Examination to be held for Recruitment of Medical Officer

Notice containing Venue Information for the Computer Based Recruitment Examination for Recruitment of Medical Officer (Advt. No. 09 of 2020-21)

For facilitation of the candidates, a mock test link is also available on the official website.

OPSC MO Mock Test Link

OPSC MO Exam is scheduled to be held on 28 April 2021 (Wednesday) from 10 AM to 1 PM (upto 2 PM for PWD candidates). The online exam will be conducted at 15 centres for a total of 1904 shortlisted candidates.

OPSC Medical Officer Selection will be done on the basis of Written Test and Career Making.

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) had invited the online applications for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer (Assistant Surgeon) in Group A (Junior Branch) of Odisha Medical & Health Services Cadre under the Health and Family Welfare Department from 26 February 2021 to 25 March 2021. A total of 2452 vacancies were notified by the commission.