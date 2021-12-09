OPSC OCS Mains Schedule 2021 Out for Civil Services Exam @opsc.gov.in, Download PDF

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Mains Exam schedule for the Odisha Civil Service Exam 2020 on its official website - opsc.gov.in. Check steps to download OPSC OCS Mains Schedule 2021.

OPSC OCS Mains Schedule 2021 : Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the detail schedule for the Odisha Civil Services Mains Exam 2020. Commission is set to conduct the OCS Mains Exam from 21 January 2022 onwards. All such candidates who have qualified for the Odisha Civil Services Mains Exam can check the detail Schedule available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

Process to Download: OPSC OCS Mains Schedule 2021

Visit the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission i.e. http://www.opsc.gov.in/ Go to what’s New section available on the Home page of the website. Click on the link OCS-2020 Main Written Examination Programme Notice given on the Home Page. You will get the OPSC OCS Mains Schedule 2021 in a new window. You are advised to take Print Out of the same for future reference.

However you can download the PDF of OPSC OCS Mains Schedule 2021 also with the link given below.

According to the short Notification released, Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will conduct the mains exam for Odisha Civil Services 2020 from 20 January to 02 February 2022.

Odisha Public Service Commission will release the Admission Certificate and Instructions to the Candidates for the OCS Mains Exam shortly on its official website. Candidates who have to appear in the OCS Mains Exam can download their Admission letter after providing their login credentials on the link available on the official website, once is it uploaded.

All such candidate s who have qualified for the mains exam round for Odisha Civil Services can check the subject wise exam programs against Advertisment no. 07 of 2020-21.