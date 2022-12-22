OPSC OIS Exam Date 2022 Out for Odisha Information Service Posts at opsc.gov.in, Download Schedule

Odisha PSC has released the exam date for the post of SDI PRO under Odisha Information Service on its official website-opsc.gov.in. Check direct link.

OPSC OIS Exam Schedule 2022: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the exam date for the post of SDIPRO under Odisha Information Service. Commission will be conducting the Odisha Information Service (OIS) exam on 28 January 2022 onwards.

All such candidates who have applied successfully for the Odisha Information Service (OIS) can download the OPSC OIS Exam Schedule 2022 Notice through the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)C-opsc.gov.in.

Although, you can download the OPSC OIS Exam Schedule 2022 directly through the link given below.



Direct Link To Download: OPSC OIS Exam Schedule 2022





As per the short notice released, Commission will conduct the written exam for the the Posts of SDIPRO (OIS-II)(Advt. No. 05 of 2022-23) on 28-29 January 2023 in two sittings. Exam will be conducted in two sittings each day at Cuttack zone only. Commission will release the detailed programmed in due course of time on its official website.

Candidates applied for these posts under Odisha Information Service cadre post can download the OPSC OIS Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: OPSC OIS Exam Schedule 2022