OPSC OJS Mains Exam Date 2020 Released for Judicial Service @opsc.gov.in, Check Updates Here

OPSC OJS Mains Exam Date 2020: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the OPSC OJS Mains Exam Date 2020 for the Odisha Judicial Service Mains Exam on its official website. All the candidates who have qualified the Prelim exam for Judicial Service can check the Exam date from the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), commission has decided to conduct the Odisha Judicial Service Mains Exam from 06 to 09 October 2020. However Commission has said that the above schedule is tentative and likely to change keeping in view of Govt. guidelines and instruction that shall be prevailing then because of COVID-19 Pandemic.

Commission has said that the details programme of the Odisha Judicial Service Mains Exams i.e. Venue and time will be notified later in due course. The candidates are advised to visit the website of OPSC regularly for details and latest update in this regard. You can check the short notification on the official website of OPSC. You check the same also with the direct link given below.



How to Download OPSC OJS Mains Exam Date 2020

Visit the official website i.e. http://www.opsc.gov.in/.

Go to the What's New available on the Home page of the website.

Click on the link Notice relating to conduct of OJS Main Written Examination-2019(Advt. No. 12 of 2019-20) given on the Home Page.

The PDF of the desired notification regarding the Exam Date will be displayed on your screen.

You are advised to take Print Out of the same for future reference.

Earlier Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) had invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Civil Judge under Odisha Judicial Service 2019 against the advertisement no-12/2019-20 on its official website.