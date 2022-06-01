OPSC PGT Exam Schedule 2022 Out for Post Graduate Teacher (Science) Posts @opsc.gov.in, Download PDF

Odisha PSC has released the written exam schedule for the Post Graduate Teachers (Science Stream) post on its official website-opsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OPSC PGT Exam Schedule 2022 Download: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has notified the written exam schedule for the Post of Post Graduate Teachers Under Science Stream on its official website. Commission is set to conduct the written exam for the Post Graduate Teachers (Science) on 03 July 2022.

Candidates applied successfully for the Post Graduate Teachers Under Science Stream against Advt. No. 12 of 2020-21can download the OPSC PGT Exam Schedule 2022available on the official website-opsc.gov.in.

As per the short notice released, Commission will conduct the written exam for the Post Graduate Teacher post on 03 July 2022 in three sessions. The Session I will be conducted from 09.30 A.M. to 10.30 A.M. for the Part A i.e. Compulsory Subjects.

The Session II will be held from 11.30 A.M. to 01.30 P.M. for the Concerned Optional Subjects. The Session III which will be consists of Concerned Optional Subjects will be conducted from 2.30 P.M. to 4.30 P.M. Commission will release the details of the centre of examination shortly on its official website.

Candidates applied successfully for the Post Graduate Teacher (Science) Posts can download the OPSC PGT Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OPSC PGT Exam Schedule 2022 Check Steps