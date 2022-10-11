OPSC PGT Interview Date 2022 (Released) at opsc.gov.in, Download Post Graduate Teacher Interview Schedule

OPSC PGT Interview Schedule 2022 Download: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the interview schedule for Post Graduate Teacher posts for Mathematics. Commission will be conducting the interview for the post of Post Graduate Teacher (Mathematics) from 26 October 2022 onwards. Candidates qualified for the interview round for the Post Graduate Teacher (Mathematics)post can check the details interview schedule from the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) -opsc.gov.in.

However you can download the OPSC PGT Interview Schedule 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: OPSC PGT Interview Schedule 2022





Commission is to conduct the interview for the post of Post Graduate Teacher (Mathematics) against Advt. No. 24 from 26 to 28 October 2022. Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has uploaded the PDF of the interview schedule with details of the the PPSAN Number of the candidates with date and timing of interview.

Candidates shortlisted for the interview round will have to report in the office of the Commission for the interview half an hour before the commencement of the same.

You can download the OPSC PGT Interview Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download OPSC PGT Interview Schedule 2022