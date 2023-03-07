OPSC PGT Interview Date 2023 Out for Post Graduate Teacher (English) Post @opsc.gov.in: Download Schedule

Odisha PSC has released the interview schedule for Post Graduate Teacher (English) on the official website- https://www.opsc.gov.in . Download PDF.

Interview for the Post Graduate Teacher (English) post will be conducted from 03 April 2023 onwards. The details of the interview schedule including PPSAN Number/Board/Date and Time of interview is available on the official website.

According to the short notice released, interviews for qualified candidates for Post Graduate Teacher (English) against Advt. No. 24 of 2021-22 from 03 to 06 April 2023.

Candidates qualified for the interview round should note that the pedagogy skill is part of the interview and they will have to be prepared to present a topic of their choice within 8 to 10 minutes before the interview board.

OPSC Post Graduate Teacher Interview Schedule 2023: Details

Event Details Post Name Post Graduate Teacher Subject English Advt No 24 of 2021-22 Interview Schedule 03 to 06 April 2023 Organization Odisha Public Service Commission

