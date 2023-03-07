OPSC PGT Interview Date 2023 Out for Post Graduate Teacher (English) Post @opsc.gov.in: Download Schedule

OPSC Post Graduate Teacher Interview Schedule 2023 : Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the interview schedule for Post Graduate Teacher (English) posts. Interview for the Post Graduate Teacher (English) post will be conducted from 03 April 2023 onwards. The details of the interview schedule including PPSAN Number/Board/Date and Time of interview is available on the official website.
Candidates who appeared in the various rounds of the selection process and qualified for the interview round for Post Graduate Teacher (English) Post can download the OPSC Post Graduate Teacher Interview Schedule 2023 from the official website of OPSC-https://www.opsc.gov.in.
Alternatively you can download OPSC Post Graduate Teacher Interview Schedule 2023
According to the short notice released, interviews for qualified candidates for Post Graduate Teacher (English) against Advt. No. 24 of 2021-22 from 03 to 06 April 2023.
Candidates qualified for the interview round should note that the pedagogy skill is part of the interview and they will have to be prepared to present a topic of their choice within 8 to 10 minutes before the interview board.
OPSC Post Graduate Teacher Interview Schedule 2023: Details
|Event
|Details
|Post Name
|Post Graduate Teacher
|Subject
|English
|Advt No
|24 of 2021-22
|Interview Schedule
|03 to 06 April 2023
|Organization
|Odisha Public Service Commission
