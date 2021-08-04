OSSC Prelims Admit Card 2021 Released for Combined Auditor Posts @opsc.gov.in, Check Direct Link

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Prelims Admit Card 2021 for the post of Combined Auditor on its official websitte-ossc.gov.in/.Check direct link here.

OPSC Prelims Admit Card 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Prelims Admit Card 2021 for the post of Combined Auditor 2017. All such candidates who have to appear in the Combined Auditor Prelims exam can download their Admit Card from the direct link available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)-ossc.gov.in/.

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has uploaded the direct link to download the OPSC Prelims Admit Card 2021 for Combined Auditor exam. It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is set to conduct the Prelims Exam for the post Of Combined Auditor from 10.08.2021 to 14.08.2021.

In a bid to download the Combined Auditor Prelims Admit Card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Application Number and Date of Birth on its official website.

All such candidates who have to appear in the prelims exam for the post Of Combined Auditor against Advt No-4372/OSSC Dated: 27.12.2017 can download their Admit Card from the direct link given on official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: OPSC Prelims Admit Card 2021 for Combined Auditor Posts