OPTCL Recruitment 2021 through GATE for MT Posts, Apply Online @optcl.co.in

Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) is hiring 50 Management Trainee posts through GATE 2021. Details Here.

OPTCL Recruitment Notification 2021: Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) has published notification for recruitment to the Management Trainee posts through GATE 2021. Interested and eligible applicants can apply for OPTCL MT Recruitment 2021 through online mode on or before 31 August 2021 on official website of OPTCL -optcl.co.in.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 01 August 2021 Last date for Online Application - 31 August 2021

OPTCL MT Vacancy Details

Management Trainee (Electrical) - 50 Posts

UR - 25 Posts SEBC - 5 Posts SC - 8 Posts ST -12 Posts

OPTCL MT Salary:

Basic Pay:- Rs.56,100/- after completion of the one-year training period. On successful completion of training, the candidates will be absorbed as Assistant Manager (Electrical ) in E-3 Grade in the Pay Matrix (level EE_2) of Rs. 56,100- Rs. 1,77,500/ .

Eligibility Criteria for OPTCL MT Posts



Educational Qualification:

Degree in Electrical / Electrical & Electronics Engineering with at least 60% marks in aggregate from a recognized University / Institution or Passing of Section-A&B of IE (India) in relevant discipline with minimum 50% marks in aggregate Minimum 60 % or Equivalent CGPA *. For SC/ST/PWD candidates, the minimum percentage of marks required is 50%. Candidate should have appeared and qualified GATE 2021 conducted by IITs and should have a valid GATE Score. The qualifying marks as declared by GATE 2021 Organizing Body shall be considered.

OPTCL MT Age Limit:

21 to 32 years

Selection Process for OPTCL MT Posts

The Selection Process consists of marks obtained (out of 100) in the Electrical discipline paper of GATE 2021 & Personal Interview.

How to Apply for OPTCL MT Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible applicants can apply for online on OPTCL official website www.optcl.co.in on or before 31 August 2021.

OPTCL MT Notification Download

OPTCL MT Application Link