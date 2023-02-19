OPTCL Recruitment 2023 Application Form OUT: Apply Online, Check Direct Link to Apply & Other Details Here

OPTCL Recruitment 2023: The Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) has released the application form for the OPTCL Recruitment 2023. Candidates can apply online from the official website of OPTCL i.e., www.optcl.in For more information on how to apply for the OPTCL Recruitment 2023 and other details candidates can refer to the article below.

OPTCL Recruitment 2023: In a latest notification the Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) has released the application form for the OPTCL Recruitment 2023. Candidates can online from the official website of OPTCL i.e., www.optcl.in Recruitment 2023.

The application process started from 17th February 2023 at 10 am and the last date to apply for the OPTCL Recruitment 2023 is 28th February 2023 at 11:50 pm. Candidates must apply online much before the deadline to avoid the last moment rush.

Candidates must note that no application will be accepted once the deadline to apply for OPTCL Recruitment 2023 is over.

A total of 333 vacancies have been announced by the OPTCL under OPTCL Recruitment 2023. The vacancies have been announced for the posts of Jr Maintenance Trainee, Office Asst Gr-III Trainee, Jr Maintenance & Operator Trainee, Stenographer Gr-III Trainee.

Candidates aged between 18 to 32 years can apply for the OPTCL Recruitment 2023 for the post of Jr Maintenance Trainee, Office Asst Gr-III Trainee, Jr Maintenance & Operator Trainee, Stenographer Gr-III Trainee. However the age limit varies for different posts and the age relaxation will be applicable as per the government norms.

We have shared a step by step procedure on how to apply for the OPTCL Recruitment 2023. The candidates can refer to the official website for more information on OPTCL Recruitment Interview.

Here is the direct link to download the OPTCL Recruitment Notification 2023.

Download PDF: OPTCL Recruitment 2023 Notification

How to Apply for the OPTCL Recruitment 2023?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the OPTCL i.e., www.optcl.in

Step 2: On the homepage, there will be a section at the bottom of the screen as “Current Openings”

Step 3: There will be a list of upcoming exams with an option to apply online below them.

Step 4: Click on the Apply Online link and then complete the registration process.

Step 4: Download the application form and take a hard copy of it for future refernce.

Here is the direct link to apply for the OPTCL Recruitment 2023

OPTCL Recruitment 2023 Apply Online

The candidates must download the list and keep a hard copy of the application form for future reference. Candidates must apply online much before the deadline to avoid the last moment rush. Candidates must note that no application will be accepted once the deadline to apply for OPTCL Recruitment 2023 is over.